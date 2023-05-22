Texas A&M junior shortstop Hunter Haas saw plenty of conference tournament action in his two previous years at Arizona State in the Pac-12.

That didn’t seem to register Monday when Aggie head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle caught the veteran looking wide-eyed at the atmosphere that surrounds the Southeastern Conference tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Ala.

“You see the SEC tournament on TV and — I don’t care what anybody says, no matter where you are in the country — if you’re not playing, that’s what’s on TV. That’s what you turn on to watch,” Schlossnagle said.

Tuesday, the 10th-seeded Aggies (32-23, 14-16) will play seventh-seed Tennessee (38-18, 16-14) in the single-elimination first round. The game will begin 30 minutes after the tournament opener between Georgia and South Carolina, which starts at 9:30 a.m.

Despite the television cameras and fans that surround the conference tournament, what happens in Hoover won’t alter what’s ahead for the Aggies.

“I do believe we’re worthy [of an NCAA Tournament bid],” Schlossnagle said.

A&M finished the regular season ranked No. 34 in NCAA’s RPI and teams with 14 SEC victories are typically firmly in the 64-team field. D1Baseball.com has the Aggies as the No. 3 seed in the Austin Regional in its latest bracket projections.

Schlossnagle recounted a conversation he had with a baseball committee member that said Ole Miss last year would have been better off taking one loss in the conference tournament than working their way into the double elimination portion and taking on two more losses. Ultimately, it didn’t matter in the Rebels’ road to a national title.

And, if A&M is in fact off the bubble, the difference between a two and three seed in a regional is almost nonexistent.

“I’ll take a four seed in Anchorage right now, to be honest with you,” Schlossnagle joked.

The question that remains this week for the Aggies is if their pitching staff is deep enough to withstand tournament play.

Schlossnagle tentatively named lefty Troy Wansing (2-3, 5.98 ERA) as Tuesday’s starter, opposite Tennessee’s Seth Halvorsen. The right-hander made two appearances against the Aggies earlier this season, allowing one run on no hits in three innings. Tennessee swept the Aggies at home by a combined score of 27-17.

Junior right-hander Nathan Dettmer, who is typically A&M’s Friday-night starter, would not be available until at least Wednesday, Schlossnagle said.

“I don’t think there’s really any other option [than Wansing], to be honest with you, unless we were just going to pull something out of a hat, which I don’t know if we’re at that point yet,” Schlossnagle said.

Wansing last time out threw 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen to close out A&M’s 15-10 win over Mississippi State on Saturday. He allowed no runs on no hits and struck out two.

“He got those four outs on Saturday as quick and as clean as you could ever want,” Schlossnagle said. “I was greatly concerned about he hasn’t been a strike thrower and all he did out of the bullpen was throw strikes. I asked him after the game, ‘Do you think you can take the confidence from that and just build it right into a start and don’t make a start any bigger than what it is?’ And he said he could.”

Schlossnagle reiterated that his stance has always been if there is a championship to be won, you go for it. However, he recollected on a text message he received from long-time Texas coach Augie Garrido after one of Schlossnagle’s talented TCU squads exited the Big 12 tournament after two losses in 2015. The message said the early elimination was the best thing that could happen to his team.

That Horned Frog squad advanced past A&M in the Super Regionals and punched a ticket to Omaha.

“I think there’s always a lot of value in winning and, since we are not assured of anything beyond this week, we need to play well,” Schlossnagle said. “But if you held a gun to my head and I knew we were in the NCAA Tournament, there’s also value to rest. So, I think you try to manage both.”