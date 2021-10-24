Unfortunately for Houston, Martin was called for roughing the passer on the play, setting up Matt Prater’s 31-yard field goal on the last play of the half.

Murray spent the rest of the afternoon darting and dancing in the desert, extending plays with his legs, picking the Texans apart with his arm.

He found DeAndre Hopkins on a 1-yard TD pass and threw on the run after scrambling and connected on a 5-yard scoring pass to Christian Kirk in the second quarter. He also hooked up with new tight end Zach Ertz on a 47-yard TD in the third quarter and led Arizona down the field to set up James Conner’s 18-yard run that made it 31-5 in the fourth.

Murray finished with 261 yards on 20 of 28 passing and the Cardinals scored 31 straight points to complete their first 7-0 start since 1974.

“They came out and played hard, got after us,” Murray said. “They took some shots today.”

Houston had even more of a problem on offense.

The Texans used good field position to set up Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 53-yard field goal late in the first quarter to take a 5-0 lead. They couldn’t get much going after that, appearing to be stuck in the desert sand much of the afternoon.