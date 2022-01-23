Texans without shots are 16 times more likely to die from COVID-19

Unvaccinated Texans are 16 times more likely to die from a COVID-19-related illness compared to people fully vaccinated against the virus, according to a new Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard released Friday.

The dashboard, currently based on data through Dec. 24, tracks state COVID-19 cases and deaths by vaccination status. It’s an evolution of a report released by DSHS in November, said Chris Van Deusen, DSHS’s director of media relations.

“That was just a static report, and we always wanted to turn it into an ongoing data source that will help show the effect of vaccination as the pandemic evolves,” he said.

The department’s data on cases and deaths by vaccination status also contributed to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention article published Friday on vaccine effectiveness at reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection and associated death.

The dashboard will update with new data every two weeks, DSHS said in a tweet.

Over 62% of Texans ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That total jumps to nearly 84% for people ages 65 and older. In North Texas, 61% of eligible people are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines, which experts consider one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, provided some protection against the new, highly contagious omicron variant. Unvaccinated Texans were two times more likely to test positive for the virus as of Dec. 24 compared to fully vaccinated people.