Texans are going to great lengths to find COVID-19 tests

When San Antonio residents struggle to get their hands on a COVID-19 test, some show up to the emergency room for a diagnosis.

Dr. Ralph Riviello, the chair of emergency medicine at University Hospital, said the number of people who arrive seeking a test has grown so much lately that the emergency room now has a nurse provider designated to screen and evaluate patients with COVID-like symptoms.

The hospital staff helps whoever arrives, but Riviello said the health care system does not have the bandwidth to serve as a walk-in COVID-19 testing center.

“That burden puts stress on the system, on that emergency department. Those patients will take up space and rooms that they may not need,” he said. “And then that delays the care of another patient.”

As the highly contagious omicron variant drives a new surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, the demand for testing in Texas has increased, draining local pharmacies’ supply of rapid antigen tests and limiting appointment availability at testing centers.