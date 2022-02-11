TEES awarded $5 million grant from Department of Defense

The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation (BVEDC) will be a community partner/co-lead of the grant with TEES. Wren said TEES officials are excited for the partnership with BVEDC.

“This is part of our initiative within TEES and really across the system to continue to engage with the Department of Defense across many different areas. We decided because it has a community development aspect to it, it is about developing community eco-systems that is focused on defending the industrial base,” he said. “We had the momentum to utilize the Brazos Valley as a centering area for the Texas Triangle, which is actually the leading area in the nation for aerospace manufacturing. We went to BVEDC, because of that community development aspect to bring them in and have our local economic development group represent not only Brazos Valley, but to use their help in rallying the surrounding communities throughout the entire region.”

Matt Prochaska, the president/CEO of the BVEDC, said the purpose of the grant is to attract and recruit more defense manufacturing and aerospace manufacturing industry to Texas.