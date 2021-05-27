Teens accused of vehicle break-ins in Bryan

Three teens were arrested early Wednesday after they were allegedly breaking into cars in the Copperfield neighborhood in Bryan.

According to Bryan police, Joseph Davila, 18, of Plantersville, Ernest Cantu, 18, of Millican and a 16-year-old from Navasota, were arrested after a resident called to report seeing on a security camera images of people attempting to a vehicle. Officers said the three were targeting unlocked vehicles and stole multiple firearms and other items of value.

Davila and Cantu are charged with engaging in criminal activity; four counts of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; and three counts of burglary of a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, Davila is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Davila is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond, while Cantu is being held on $9,000 bond.