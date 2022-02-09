Task force to review event safety in wake of Astroworld show

Those who died ranged in age from 9 to 27 years old. Roughly 300 people were injured and treated at the scene, and 25 were taken to hospitals.

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia said he hopes the task force will help resolve any fears people might have about the safety of Houston-area events.

“I want this task force to resolve concerns of parents throughout our region, that if they’re coming to an event, whether inside the county or inside the city, that they know that there has been a great deal of thought put into the safety and well-being of all attendees at these respective events,” Garcia said.

The task force is set to meet monthly, but no date was given for when its members hoped to finish their work.

When asked by reporters how much of the task force’s work would focus on figuring out what went wrong at the Astroworld festival and what coordination among the various parties wasn’t done, Turner said the group would look to the future and not back at any one event. He said the task force would not interfere with the criminal investigation of the Astroworld concert that’s being led by Houston police.