Tanner
Tanner is a 2 yrs old companion who enjoys kids and most dogs. He is a sweet loving boy who... View on PetFinder
Texas A&M women’s golf coach Andrea Gaston was fired Tuesday.
He had previous criminal cases in Harris County and had been on probation in Fort Bend County on a charge of evading with a motor vehicle.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting that killed 20-year-old LaTravean “T. Baby” Thomas and injured another person.
Council members approved economic development and property purchase agreements with Costco Wholesale Corporation for about 19 acres near Earl Rudder Freeway and Corporate Drive in the Midtown Business Park.
A Bryan man is facing multiple criminal charges after being stopped by police in an apartment complex parking lot Monday morning.
A child was killed in a tractor accident Friday on Mumford Road, according to authorities.
Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, almost a year after he pinned George Floyd, a man with Texas roots, by the neck under his knee last May.
A Hearne man is facing a third-degree felony charge after being accused of threatening to blow up the Brazos County Courthouse.
According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Shonley Ballom was sentenced April 15 by Associate Judge Misty Swan on burglary of a habitation and felon in possession of a weapon charges.
A Caldwell man was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time.