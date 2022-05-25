Suspicious of Husband's Friendship

Dear Annie: I’ve been having issues with my husband of 19 years. I found out seven months ago he’s been talking to an old female friend. He claims that she’s just a friend and that nothing is going on. Every time I ask him, he gets upset and says that he can’t take this and he’s about ready to leave.

He’s known her for 30 years. And he has a history with her. We plan on going to see her on vacation in another state. And he asked me if I wanted to go. Does that mean anything? Should I go? — Feeling Green With Jealousy

Dear Feeling Green: Jealousy is rearing its ugly head. Continue to talk to him about your feelings. He shouldn’t threaten that he is ready to leave. He should reassure you and be responsive to your fears. With all that said, you should trust him in what he says and believe that she is just a friend. If you do not and you know there is more, then it is time to seek the help of a professional counselor.

Dear Annie: I am 56, divorced last June. The divorce totally caught me off-guard, as I had no idea my husband was unhappy. He had also been seeing someone. It’s now a year since we separated, and I see no future for my life. I am miserable, in counseling, on antidepressants and cry every day. (He was the love of my life, and we had plans for our retirement.) I am on disability for health and mental issues now. I am falling apart slowly. I have considered stepping in front of a bus or something, just to end this deadly, horrible nonexistence. Counseling doesn’t seem to help much. I fake it around people; no one knows how bad I am at this point. I have considered going to Switzerland for assisted suicide. That is probably what I will do in the end; it’ll be the easiest. My life has been a waste. For financial reasons, I have to make it two more years, and then I can go away. How can I make it two more years? — Holding On

Dear Holding On: Please seek help immediately. You are not alone. The https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org is a great resource. You are as sick as your secrets. You don’t have to fake your happiness for anyone; tell people how much you are hurting. Seek the help of a medical professional as soon as possible. Your life is worth living.

