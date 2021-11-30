Survey: Migrants head to US to flee poverty, violence, disasters and more

EL PASO, Texas — Poverty, food insecurity, gang violence and weather-related disasters are root causes for continued mass migration to the United States, a trend now compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Monday by Hope Border Institute.

Further, the migration is not expected to slow down anytime soon, and may in fact, keep rising as conditions worsen throughout Latin America, particularly in Central America and Mexico, which surprisingly, showed a dramatic increase of “internally displaced” Mexican migrants due to violence that’s pushing people out of key states like Michoacan, Guerrero and Guanajuato.

The report, No Queda de Otra (There’s No Other Choice): An Exploration of the Root Causes of Migration to the Southern Border. The report surveyed 51 people over a two-month period in three different migrant shelters in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso.

As the Biden administration faces criticism for its border and migration policies from all sides, this study provides a first-hand account of the migrants, seeking to explain their determination to reach the United States.