Supreme Court will weigh Biden’s bid to scrap Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear an appeal from President Joe Biden and decide whether he may end the Trump administration’s policy of requiring migrants seeking asylum to wait on the Mexican side of the border until their cases can be heard.

The main issue before the court is whether Biden moved too hastily and without adequate rationale when ending Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

A secondary issue could be whether current immigration law supports the policy. This will be the first time the justices have ruled on the legal issues on the policy.

Traditionally, the justices have given the executive branch broad authority in the area of immigration.

Last year the Biden White House was surprised when Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee based in Amarillo, ruled the new administration did not have the lawful authority to suspend Trump’s hardline policy. He said the administration had not given a satisfactory explanation for its decision to end the policy.

The 5th Circuit Court in New Orleans agreed, and in August, the Supreme Court by a 6-3 vote refused to intervene on an emergency basis.