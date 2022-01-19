Supreme Court weighs whether campaign finance law limits Ted Cruz’s free speech

The current limit, he argued, would put a candidate in the position of going “through the calculus of deciding whether or not I am going to loan more than $250,000 to my campaign because my ability to have it repaid is going to be compromised by the statute and by the regulation.”

It’s a common practice in politics for candidates to loan their campaigns a surge of money in the heat of vying for votes and then pay themselves back with donations made after the election or in future cycles.

Supreme Court justices’ questioning on Wednesday shed little light on how the case may turn out.

Deputy U.S. Solicitor General Malcolm Stewart argued on behalf of the federal government and called for the case to be “dismissed for lack of standing.” He accused Cruz of intentionally creating a situation over which to sue.

A day before Election Day 2018, when Cruz beat Democrat Beto O’Rourke, the Republican incumbent loaned his reelection campaign $260,000 — presumably to sue to overturn the rule and raise money to recover the $10,000 that goes over the cap of $250,000.