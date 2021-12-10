Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in effect, but allows providers to challenge it

WASHINGTON — A divided Supreme Court refused Friday to block a Texas law that has banned most abortions there, but opened the door narrowly for abortion providers to challenge it before a federal judge.

The court’s conservative majority said abortion providers may sue state licensing officials, but not the state judges and clerks who are charged with handling lawsuits spurred by the law.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and the three liberals dissented in part, saying the court should have gone further to allow challenges to the law. Roberts said Texas sought to “nullify this court’s rulings” that held women have a right to choose abortion.

In a related case, the court tossed out the appeal brought by the Biden administration that sought to halt the Texas law known as SB 8. It makes abortions illegal after six weeks and authorizes private lawsuits against doctors who violate it.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, speaking in dissent, said the “court should have put an end to this madness months ago, before SB 8 first went into effect. It failed to do so then, and it fails again today.”