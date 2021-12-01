Supreme Court justices sound ready to restrict the right to abortion

On Friday morning, the justices will meet behind closed doors to cast their votes in the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Six signaled they are ready to uphold Mississippi’s law.

But the real debate will be over how to explain that ruling and write the decision.

The chief justice seemed intent on setting a tighter time limit for abortions. He questioned the basis for the 24-week line and said pregnant women would have reasonable time to choose abortion if the limit were set at 15 weeks. A ruling on that issue could put off a decision on overturning the right to abortion entirely.

However, none of his conservative colleagues spent much time debating that issue. Instead, they focused on whether the principle of “stare decisis,” or standing by past decisions, required them to stand behind Roe vs. Wade.

Kavanaugh, Alito and Barrett said the principle did not require them to stand behind a decision that was a misreading of the Constitution.

Rikelman and Prelogar argued that the court in 1992 reconsidered the Roe decision and ultimately upheld the right to abortion by a 5-4 vote in Planned Parenthood vs. Casey.