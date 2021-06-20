 Skip to main content
Sunday lotto numbers

Cash Five

7-8-11-21-30

Lotto Texas

10-12-43-44-50-52 Jackpot: $5.75 million

Daily 4

Morning: 7-3-2-2 — (2) Day: 4-3-9-2 — (6) Evening: 0-0-6-7 — (8) Night: 4-7-5-1 — (0)

Pick 3

Morning: 4-5-7 — (6) Day: 1-7-4 — (0) Evening: 6-1-4 — (6) Night: 5-3-6 — (5)

Powerball

4-22-35-38-39-20 Jackpot: $52 million

