Sunday lotto numbers

A 32-year-old man died in a drowning at Lake Bryan on Sunday, Bryan police said.
A Bryan man is facing a driving while intoxicated charge for at least the fourth time after being arrested in Downtown Bryan over the weekend.
With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,766. Last week, there were 113 new cases, compared to 81 this week, showing a 28.31% decline in new cases.
M. Katherine Banks’ first couple of weeks as president of Texas A&M have been spent meeting with deans, selecting university leadership an…
A Vermont man was sentenced to 63 years in prison by a Brazos County jury last week for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Texas A&M junior swimmer Shaine Casas was initially frustrated when his chance at making the Olympics in 2020 was dashed due to the COVID-…
Texas A&M University’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts will now be overseen by senior professor Frank Ashley, who said multiple positions he has held in his three decades at the school have prepared him well for this new task.
While watching North Carolina State beat top-ranked Arkansas to win super regionals and advance to the College World Series, it was hard not t…
Pamela Beachum stood Thursday morning on the shoreline of Lake Mexia and gazed across an inlet while her mother sat in the car with the air conditioning on full blast.
One person was killed and five people were seriously injured in a plane crash near Madisonville early Monday morning.