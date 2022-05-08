Sunday loss to South Carolina leaves more questions for the Texas A&M pitching staff as postseason looms

The Texas A&M baseball team didn’t have to worry about winning the series heading into Sunday’s finale against South Carolina, having won the first two games. But head coach Jim Schlossnagle knows eventually the Aggies might need to put together three consecutive victories to make it through multiple rounds of the Southeastern Conference tournament or a winners’ bracket of an NCAA regional.

The 21st-ranked Aggies aren’t there yet as the Gamecocks grabbed a 9-4 victory at Blue Bell Park. South Carolina (24-22, 10-14) built a 7-0 lead for sophomore right-hander Will Sanders who won his second straight start with six solid innings.

“I thought our offense fought with them,” Schlossnagle said. “We hit some balls hard, but this is the day we needed to pitch with them and we weren’t able to do it.”

Aggie pitching allowed five Gamecock home runs, which accounted for all their runs highlighted by a grand slam by Colin Burgess in a five-run fourth. South Carolina added two runs in the fifth and two more in eighth, both times with two outs, as the Gamecocks were 7 for 14 with two outs, while A&M was only 1 of 10.

A&M’s Ryan Prager (1-2) started his first weekend game since he was removed from the rotation after starting against Kentucky on April 8. The left-hander threw three scoreless innings before giving up a leadoff home run to designated hitter Josiah Sightler in the fourth. Schlossnagle lifted Prager for freshman right-hander Brad Rudis, who had started against Arkansas and Vanderbilt. Schlossnagle said Prager was coming out after facing the left-handed Sightler regardless of what happened in the at-bat. Prager allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts, throwing 60 pitches.

“I felt like Prager hasn’t pitched out of the bullpen very much and Rudis has done that a lot,” Schlossnagle said. “So, I thought if Prager could maybe give us three or four innings and keep us in the ballgame [we’d be OK] and he did great.”

Rudis couldn’t find the same consistency. An error, a walk and a single loaded the bases for eight-hole hitter Burgess who lifted a fly ball into the jet stream and over the left-field fence. It was the weekend’s third grand slam, with the Aggies hitting one on Friday and another Saturday.

The freshman reliever gave up two more home runs in the fifth on back-to-back solo shots by Andrew Eyster and Braylen Wimmer, pushing the Gamecock lead to 7-0.

Another A&M freshman, Robert Hogan, took over in the sixth and blanked South Carolina for 2 2/3 innings, before Schlossnagle made a two-out pitching change in the eighth. Left-handed sophomore Will Johnston was brought in to face lefty leadoff hitter Brandt Belk. A Belk single set the stage for a two-run homer by third baseman Kevin Madden, answering back after A&M had scored three in the seventh.

“Ryan did a great job and then it obviously fell apart from there,” Schlossnagle said.

A&M’s rough outing comes on the heels of starter Micah Dallas’ fourth consecutive short outing Saturday, lasting just 1 1/3 innings. A&M used 11 pitchers in the series.

Sanders (7-2) allowed four hits in six innings, striking out three and walking three. He gave up four runs, three of them earned. He threw 109 pitches.

Coming off Saturday’s nine-run comeback, the Aggie bats attempted a curtain call Sunday. Shortstop Kole Kaler had an RBI double in the fifth and a three-run home run in the seventh. But A&M was 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10 for the game.

A&M’s bats have paved the way for winning six overall league series and five straight, but Schlossnagle is looking for more pitching for what’s ahead.

“It’s hard to swing your way to the College World Series,” he said. “It’s rarely if ever done. You’ve got to pitch.”

With no midweek game before the Aggies close out their home regular season in a series against Mississippi State (25-23, 9-15), Schlossnagle will have his full arsenal of arms available. His hope is for the pitching staff to find its stride.

“If we’re going to play in the postseason, we’ve got to pitch,” he said. “I can’t even imagine playing a conference tournament where you have to play four or five games in a row. Holy cow. We would have position players throwing out there. We’ve got to figure it out at some point. All that matters is that you play your best when it’s needed the most and that’s what’s coming.”

NOTES – First baseman Jack Moss paced the Aggies offensively on the weekend, going 7 for 15 with three runs and two RBIs. Moss leads the SEC in hits with 71… Austin Bost and Jordan Thompson both went 5 for 12 with Thompson hitting a grand slam Friday. Ryan Targac was 5 for 9 with eight RBIs, including a grand slam Saturday… Dylan Rock extended his streak of reaching base to a team-high 37 consecutive games. … A&M is tied with LSU (32-15, 14-10) for second in the West behind Arkansas (36-12, 16-8). Mississippi State, the defending national champ, is in last.

