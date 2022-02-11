Student indicted on attempted murder charges in shooting at Texas high school

Pettitt and several other teachers and coaches jumped in to break up the fight. The 15-year-old student "ultimately gave up and stopped being combative," the arrest warrant says. Simpkins walked to an orange backpack and grabbed a handgun, witnesses told police. Simpkins pointed the gun at the student he had been fighting with and shot him, the warrant says. Pettitt was shot, as well.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Simpkins' family posted on Facebook that the 18-year-old took the gun to school because he was "beaten, taunted, and harassed on a daily basis."

The family also added that Simpkins' father was "brutally beaten to death," and that it "definitely heightened Timothy's fear for his life."

"Many of you have seen the video of the brutal beating Timothy received — he never even returned a blow — he simply balled up and covered his head," the family's statement said, referencing video of the fight that preceded the shooting. "Not to mention that the young men responsible for beating and harassing him recently made threats to kill him so you see, my son was terrified and believed he would be murdered just like his father."