Struggling with daughter's rage

Dear Annie: Several years ago, at a party of 50-some people, my daughter brought up politics and confronted me about my political pick. I finally decided it was best to leave. I got my coat to leave with a friend when she got in my face and declared in a loud voice, “We never liked each other. We just pretend to like each other.”

My mother died a few weeks later. When my daughter learned her grandma was dying, she texted me an apology. Four years later, I stopped by my daughter’s house to see if she wanted to have lunch. She began rambling from one negative subject to another — all of which she assigned the blame to me.

As I am heading to the door, she says the reason she is really mad is because I told her sisters that I love her children — yes, hers — more than I love her sister’s children! I told her I never said that. She was inches from me, and I was pretty sure she wanted to hit me. I called for her husband, and she said, “He doesn’t care!” I left. She has never apologized.

I do things with the kids and her husband but am not invited inside their home. I spend holidays alone or with my other daughter in another state. Her dad committed suicide when she was in fourth grade, so I try to deal with her outbursts, but these are overwhelming.

I’m seeing a therapist after this last incident. As a Christian, I do not believe in retaliating and have sent her a text apologizing for mistakes made after I lost my husband, but there’s been no response. I am afraid to be alone with her. I am healthy and 74, and she is 45 and undergoing menopause at a young age. As a teenager, she was violent toward me and destructive at times. — Mystified Mom

Dear Mystified: I’m so sorry. It’s clear how much you love your daughter and her family, and how much her words and actions have hurt you.

As painful as it is to grapple with, relationships are two-way streets. If your daughter is unwilling to meet you halfway, there’s not much you can do except hope and wait for her to make her way back to you.

Choose to focus on yourself and your healing. Therapy is a great outlet, as is spending time with your other children and grandchildren, pursuing friendships and devoting time to your faith.

