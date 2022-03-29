Storms moving into the area overnight; wind advisory issued

A cold front moving through the region will bring showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some strong to severe storms.

The National Weather Service said the best chances for strong to severe storms will be north and west of the Huntsville area Tuesday night.

High rainfall amounts are not expected, according to meteorologists at the Weather Service, but the storms will be capable of producing brief heavy rain.

Thunderstorms were expected to develop in Brazos County after midnight before clearing Wednesday afternoon.

A wind advisory is in effect for south central and southeast Texas, including parts of the Brazos Valley, until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Washington County was included in a fire weather watch that stretched to the Houston and Galveston areas until 7 p.m. Wednesday.