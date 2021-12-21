Stephanie Sale and Jim Singleton awarded 2021 Downtown Impact Award

“We were accepting donations and this little girl, who was about 11 or 12, had a couple questions about the theatre and if it would be for children as well,” Sale said. “Her grandmother said she had a jar with all her babysitting money and wanted to donate all of her money. I burst into tears and never forgot that.”

Sale said their efforts in the community were always done with others and appreciated everyone who contributed with them along the way.

Nelson said they are one of many people in the city who want to volunteer and have a great time doing so while finding ways to keep the downtown alive and beautiful.

“They don’t see a dilapidated eye sore (in the community) that won’t change, they see an opportunity to create something charming and historic,” Nelson said. “They have volunteered throughout the whole community and have made an impact in downtown, both in business and in community development and they are just very special people.”

Abigail Noel, the public relations manager and communications manager for Destination Bryan, said Singleton and Sale have been involved in the revitalization of Downtown Bryan for many years.