Stephanie Sale and Jim Singleton awarded 2021 Downtown Impact Award

Longtime Downtown Bryan supporters Stephanie Sale and Jim Singleton were awarded the 2021 Downtown Impact Award, and were chosen by Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan for all they have done to revitalize the city.
The couple was recognized at the Volunteer Awards Reception at the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan on Dec. 9.
“They certainly are incredibly deserving of this award,” Nelson said. “It is a real honor for me to be able to honor them and recognize their incredible community service over the years.”
He said the Downtown Impact Award was created in 2000 to recognize people in the community who made an impact in changing the town “for the better.”
Sale and Singleton have been involved with several projects across the Brazos Valley over the years, including helping make Bryan a Texas Cultural District, revitalizing the Queen Theatre, relocating Twin City Mission, expanding Downtown Bryan’s Lights On! Event, completing the Brazos Valley African American Museum, refurbishing the landscaping of St. Andrews Episcopal Church with the help of the Gloria Stephan Sale Trusts, constructing Sale Park and the Depot and creating a new location for the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley in Downtown Bryan.
The couple was married in 1996, but they had known each other as college sweethearts in 1964.
“Twenty-six years later we accidently reencountered and we both had other lives,” Singleton said. “Stephanie is from Bryan, and at the time I was in Irving and we got married. I remember she told me she wanted to live in Bryan and said ‘I really don’t care where we plant, as long as we bloom.’”
The couple did bloom as they worked together to liven up Bryan. Sale is an artist and Singleton is an architect and both work on community projects as a packaged deal, Singleton said.
“As Jim would always say, ‘If you have one of us, you get both of us,’” Sale said.
They started their city contribution by working with the MSC OPAS at Texas A&M University and the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra.
“I had been involved with OPAS and Jim with the symphony,” Sale said. “It started with those (organizations) and wherever we could help, we did.”
They also created Derby Day with the symphony and raised over $1 million in their efforts, Singleton said.
The Queen Theatre holds a special place in their hearts as they worked with two other couples to be sure the beloved theatre was not demolished. Sale remembers one day as they were accepting donations for revitalizing the theater, a woman and her granddaughter approached her.
“We were accepting donations and this little girl, who was about 11 or 12, had a couple questions about the theatre and if it would be for children as well,” Sale said. “Her grandmother said she had a jar with all her babysitting money and wanted to donate all of her money. I burst into tears and never forgot that.”
Sale said their efforts in the community were always done with others and appreciated everyone who contributed with them along the way.
Nelson said they are one of many people in the city who want to volunteer and have a great time doing so while finding ways to keep the downtown alive and beautiful.
“They don’t see a dilapidated eye sore (in the community) that won’t change, they see an opportunity to create something charming and historic,” Nelson said. “They have volunteered throughout the whole community and have made an impact in downtown, both in business and in community development and they are just very special people.”
Abigail Noel, the public relations manager and communications manager for Destination Bryan, said Singleton and Sale have been involved in the revitalization of Downtown Bryan for many years.
“They both have a passion for helping see their community flourish. Their efforts in working on projects like Gloria Sale Park, the Queen Theatre and others have been noticed by all and they are most deserving of the Mayor's Downtown Impact Award,” she said. “They not only help with restoration projects in Bryan, but are also very involved in many nonprofit organizations such as the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, Twin City Mission and the Brazos Valley African American Museum.”
The couple's next project is phase two of refurbishing the Temple Freda Synagogue in Bryan.
“We want to bring back the live Temple Freda,” Singleton said.
They are hopeful they can save the temple by next year because when finished, it will anchor the southwest corner of the historic district and it will be one of the last historic buildings to be restored, Sale said.
Out of all the projects they have worked on for the city, the couple could not decide on a particular favorite.
“They are all our favorites,” Sale said.