States have billions of federal COVID relief aid to spend. Some haven’t spent a dollar

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, seen as a potential presidential candidate in 2024, offered proposals for spending her state’s nearly $1 billion in aid in 2022 during a December budget speech.

“To the fullest extent that we can, we are going to put those funds to work for our state, to address our state’s most pressing needs, to make fiscally responsible, one-time expenditures that will not grow the government, but that will save our people money in the long run,” Noem said, suggesting child care grants and sewer projects as potential uses.

Congressional Republicans said in March that Biden and Democrats erred by approving another round of state aid before states had finished spending the COVID-19 aid distributed under the previous administration.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said the slow pace of his home state and others to spend the funds confirms that point months later.

“I said at the time that Democrats should hold off on passing additional funding legislation until we knew exactly what the unmet needs were and what was needed to address them. They didn’t do that, so it is not surprising that there is now much more money in the system than states are able to get out the door,” Blunt told McClatchy in a statement.