State Rep. Kyle Kacal to run for reelection

State Rep. Kyle Kacal has announced plans to seek a sixth two-year term representing District 12 in 2022.

Kacal, a Republican from College Station, was first elected in 2012 and most recently ran unopposed in the 2020 election.

"While I'm proud of our many accomplishments this past session and subsequent special sessions, many priorities remain," Kacal said in a statement announcing his decision. "I am committed to continuing the fight for our conservative principles and beliefs while protecting our great state of Texas for generations to come."

Kacal, a rancher, served on the House Committee on Environmental Regulation and the Natural Resources Committee in the most recent legislative session.

District 12 includes Falls, Limestone, Robertson and parts of Brazos and McLennan counties.