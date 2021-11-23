State Rep. Kyle Kacal files for reelection in redrawn district

The current District 12 includes parts of Brazos and McLennan counties as well as Falls, Limestone and Robertston counties. The new district will remain rural, with Grimes, Madison, Robertson, Walker and Washington counties, and a portion of Brazos County.

“Obviously, being an advocate for rural Texas, I look forward to having two rural seats instead of one,” Kacal told the Waco Tribune-Herald after a Waco event earlier this month. “So this new 13 is going to be a great difference for this part of the world and it takes away that north-south, which I think is beneficial to the community. And District 12, which I hope will be my new district, is part of the world I have known most of my life.”