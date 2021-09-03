 Skip to main content
State Rep. Ben Leman won't seek reelection
State Rep. Ben Leman won't seek reelection

Texas State Rep. Ben Leman has announced he will not seek reelection to his District 13 seat.

District 13, a mostly rural district covering seven counties between Austin and Houston, includes Burleson, Washington and Grimes counties.

Leman, a former Grimes County judge serving his third term as a state representative, said in a letter to constituents dated Friday that "responsibilities and duties outside of public office will require much more of my time moving forward."

Leman, a Republican, is an Anderson rancher and was a critic of a proposed high-speed rail line between Houston and Dallas.

