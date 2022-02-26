State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks

“These speeches go through many, many drafts," said Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice and a former chief speechwriter for President Bill Clinton. "And I would bet they’re starting some new drafts right now.”

He added: “Two weeks ago the speechwriters probably thought they knew what was in the speech. Vladimir Putin had other ideas.”

Traditionally, State of the Union speeches focus on domestic issues. But Waldman said this one is a chance for Biden to outline the stakes of the crisis in Ukraine, especially as Americans remain wary of becoming involved in foreign conflicts and worry that economic ripple effects could drive up gas prices.

“This is a really important opportunity for the president to talk about Russia’s appalling attack and to put it in the context of why it matters," Waldman said.

Biden is preparing his speech during one of the most consequential stretches of his presidency. In addition to the expanding invasion of Ukraine, on Friday he announced Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat being vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring.