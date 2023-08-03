100 Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fourth-fastest player to reach 100 career home runs when he hit a 444-foot, three-run shot in the ninth inning of Wednesday's game against the Rockies. It was his 19th homer this season.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Johnny Manziel is a part of an ownership group set to soon open a nightclub and bar with his namesake at Northgate.
Recent email exchanges show tension between a Texas A&M University administrator and two distinguished professors and are in light of rece…
Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham revealed Wednesday what Texas A&M professor Joy Alonzo allegedly said about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a gu…
Bailey Deramus has been hired as Rudder's head baseball coach.
Texas A&M’s Board of Regents approved authorization to negotiate a potential settlement of claims over the failed hiring of Kathleen McElr…