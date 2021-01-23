Zach Walker serving as defensive specialist for Texas A&M men's basketball team

Still, it’s Walker’s do-whatever-it-takes attitude that earns him playing time.

“He’s the toughest player in our program, and I think everybody is accepting of that fact” Williams said. “He really cares. He’s not scared. He’ll take a hit. He’ll guard anybody. He’s not delusional about who he is or his role. He wants to do anything that he can to help us.”

But when Williams turns to Walker for a defensive stop, somebody has to make way for the walk-on, and in those situations it typically falls on the player who has let their defense slide the most.

“It creates a little bit of tension, which is what you want in that you’re subbing guys out, because they can’t get a stop on [an inbound play],” Williams said. “Those five kids that are in the game, as soon as they know it’s [an inbound play], they are looking, because they are wondering who I am going to say Zach has to get. They don’t want to be that guy.”

Aggie leading scorer Emanuel Miller said the team feels that pressure but also respects Walker’s ability to arrange the team in those key situations.

