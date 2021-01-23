Zach Walker serving as defensive specialist for Texas A&M men's basketball team

As the ball is traveling out of bounds, junior Zach Walker is already off the bench and making his way to the scorer’s table. The Texas A&M men’s basketball team needs a stop, and head coach Buzz Williams has turned to his walk-on to get it.
Walker serves several roles for the Aggies including the occasional defensive stopper. Williams has called him the Aggies’ “special teams coordinator,” for Walker has a knack for improving the team’s performance in key moments of games.
“Anyway you can help the team is amazing,” Walker said. “Each person here has their own role, and as you can see, we play 12 players a game, so everyone definitely has their own role and you have to excel in your role. This is mine, and I try to do it to the best of my ability to just help our team win each game.”
Williams defines “special teams” as free-throw shooting, scoring on all inbound plays and scoring in the two possessions following a pause in play. Walker is in charge of defensive positioning and effort on inbound plays.
Most of what Williams asks of Walker is effort, but Williams also relies on the junior’s intelligence. Since A&M’s 68-66 win over Auburn on Jan. 2, Walker has been pulling his own video to study opponents’ inbound plays to help him organize A&M’s defense for those moments.
Still, it’s Walker’s do-whatever-it-takes attitude that earns him playing time.
“He’s the toughest player in our program, and I think everybody is accepting of that fact” Williams said. “He really cares. He’s not scared. He’ll take a hit. He’ll guard anybody. He’s not delusional about who he is or his role. He wants to do anything that he can to help us.”
But when Williams turns to Walker for a defensive stop, somebody has to make way for the walk-on, and in those situations it typically falls on the player who has let their defense slide the most.
“It creates a little bit of tension, which is what you want in that you’re subbing guys out, because they can’t get a stop on [an inbound play],” Williams said. “Those five kids that are in the game, as soon as they know it’s [an inbound play], they are looking, because they are wondering who I am going to say Zach has to get. They don’t want to be that guy.”
Aggie leading scorer Emanuel Miller said the team feels that pressure but also respects Walker’s ability to arrange the team in those key situations.
“He’s just a winning type of guy that you want on your team,” Miller said. “He’s helped us exponentially on those special teams. Every time he’s in the game, defensively or offensively, he always has some kind of impact whether it’s [taking a] charge in the first three seconds he plays or a defensive stop. It always helps us big time.”
Williams has used defensive stoppers before but typically with five-man squads instead of a single player.
“We developed a team, just like punt return or kickoff in football,” Williams said. “Who are the best guys we can put on the floor specific to what we’re trying to accomplish? We did that at Marquette, and I became so convicted by it that if the horn went off, whoever was on that team that wasn’t in the game, they didn’t have to wait for me to sub them in similar to what happens with Zach.”
As A&M entered Southeastern Conference play this season, Williams realized the Aggies were giving up too many points on inbound plays, a carryover from last season. At this point in the 2019-20 campaign, the Aggies allowed 0.78 points per possession on defensive baseline inbound plays. This year, A&M averages 0.57 in the same situation, an improvement that has helped the Aggies rank 25th nationally on all defensive inbound plays, according to Williams.
“Obviously, Zach has been a part of that trend in a good direction,” Williams said.
Those situation-specific plays are just a small piece of a bigger puzzle for Williams and the Aggies, who are coming off a 68-52 loss to Missouri on Jan. 16. A&M (7-5, 2-4) hopes to solve more of the puzzle against Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at The Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi.
The Rebels (7-6, 2-4) are coming of a 64-46 win over Mississippi State and are led by Devontae Shuler’s 14.7 points per game.
A&M has been off for seven days after its Wednesday game at Vanderbilt was postponed due to a COVID-19 positive test in the Commodore camp. Walker and his teammates have relished the extra practice time as they try and right the wrongs from the Missouri loss.
“This extra practice for us, not having the game and being able to practice instead, has been great for us,” Walker said. “You’ve seen how the summer was shortened for most college basketball programs due to COVID, so there is more stuff we can always work on in practice.”
•
NOTES — A&M is ranked 124th in this week’s NET rankings with only Vanderbilt (4-6, 0-4) ranked lower in the conference at No. 165. ... The Aggies have excelled defensively this season, ranking third in the SEC in scoring defense at 64 points per game.