Zach Nutall enters transfer portal after three years at Sam Houston State

Former Bryan boys basketball star and current Sam Houston State guard Zach Nutall announced via Twitter he’s entering the transfer portal after three years with the Bearkats.
“I am forever grateful to Coach Hooten and staff for grooming me throughout my time here,” the announcement said. “The time has come for me to continue my marathon, a marathon of maturity and of desired growth to win in life both on and off of the hardwood. I will be entering my name into the transfer portal.”
The Southland Conference player of the year ranked in the league’s top 15 in average rebounds (6.1), shooting percentage (42.4%) and 3-point percentage (36.1%) this season.