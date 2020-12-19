Youngster on Texas A&M's offensive line leading unit during its resurgence this season

With four seniors on the unit this season, there are plenty of reasons why Texas A&M’s offensive line should have earned semifinalist honors for the Joe Moore Award.
But it’s the lone underclassman among the “Maroon Goons” who has caught the attention of offensive line experts and coaches around the country.
Sophomore left guard Kenyon Green made strides during an offseason spent mostly away from the Coolidge Grass Practice Fields and is now at the heart of the Aggies’ emergence up front on offense this season.
“He’s a freak,” senior right tackle Carson Green said. “Y’all can see that from up there. His athleticism is unbelievable. If you’re looking at O-linemen, just look at their lower bodies. Look at how their hips move and how much they can bend. Kenyon’s got all of that.”
As a freshman, Kenyon Green got thrust into the complicated, pro-style offense run by head coach Jimbo Fisher, and he dealt with the expected growing pains. But the 6-foot-4, 325-pounder from Humble began coming into his own as the 2019 season drew to a close.
“Once he started learning the playbook more, he got more games under his belt, more experience, he definitely calmed down and started going what he does best: being a freak out there,” Carson Green said.
Kenyon Green leaned heavily on help from his coaching staff through virtual meetings this offseason as players followed the Southeastern Conference’s practice rules and stay-at-home orders issued by local health officials. With the pandemic shutting down so much, Green opened up to the guidance of second-year offensive line coach Josh Henson and focused on improving details.
“Working every day, going out running and working on my technique,” Green said of his summer regiment. “Talking to the coaches and everything just to make sure I’m on top of everything, so I can be the best I can be for this season.”
The Aggies ranked last in the SEC in sacks allowed last season and 107th in the nation at 2.62 sacks per game. The same unit now leads the SEC and is ranked fifth in the nation at just a half a sack per game. A&M ranks third in the SEC in pressure rate allowed with 23.7% of plays resulting in pressure on an Aggie quarterback, according to SECStatCat.com.
The offensive line also has helped push A&M’s ground game to a salty 201.2 yards-per-game average. Starting running back Isaiah Spiller has rushed for 897 yards and six touchdowns on 151 carries, averaging 112.1 yards per game.
“Kenyon has really matured,” Spiller said. “He’s really been there since Day 1. He’s started since the first game, so he’s had a lot of experience, and I feel like experience has really helped him.”
On the national stage, Green separated himself from a very good Aggie offensive line when he was named one of six Outland Trophy semifinalists on Dec. 7. The trophy is awarded to the best interior lineman on either offense or defense.
Former Alabama Outland Trophy winner and current ESPN Radio college football analyst Barrett Jones has taken notice.
“He’s a guy that has a lot of talent, but the thing that really stands out to me is just his physicality and his finish,” Jones said. “I love his effort. The energy he plays with is contagious to the other guys.”
Green looks to be the anchor of a unit that could replace four of its five starters next season, possibly using some of the four offensive linemen the Aggies signed Wednesday to the 2021 class. Reuben Fatheree (Richmond Foster) and Tray Zuhn (Fossil Ridge, Fort Collins, Colorado) lead the group of recruits as 247Sports.com four-star players.
While those young linemen develop around him, the ceiling still hasn’t been reached by Green, Jones said.
“I honestly think he’s really just cracking the surface of what he can become,” Jones said. “And that’s saying a lot, because I think he’s one of the best guards in the country this year. But I still think he can improve even more, especially in the pass game.”
With a possible Outland Trophy or All-American nod in his future, Green just sees the process of reaching his own personal goals, not the rewards themselves.
“I feel like I’ve got so much work to do,” he said. “I’ve messed up on a couple of assignments during plays, so I’ve got to cut that out. For me to have an All-American season, you’ve got to be almost perfect.”
