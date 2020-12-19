Youngster on Texas A&M's offensive line leading unit during its resurgence this season

With four seniors on the unit this season, there are plenty of reasons why Texas A&M’s offensive line should have earned semifinalist honors for the Joe Moore Award.

But it’s the lone underclassman among the “Maroon Goons” who has caught the attention of offensive line experts and coaches around the country.

Sophomore left guard Kenyon Green made strides during an offseason spent mostly away from the Coolidge Grass Practice Fields and is now at the heart of the Aggies’ emergence up front on offense this season.

“He’s a freak,” senior right tackle Carson Green said. “Y’all can see that from up there. His athleticism is unbelievable. If you’re looking at O-linemen, just look at their lower bodies. Look at how their hips move and how much they can bend. Kenyon’s got all of that.”

As a freshman, Kenyon Green got thrust into the complicated, pro-style offense run by head coach Jimbo Fisher, and he dealt with the expected growing pains. But the 6-foot-4, 325-pounder from Humble began coming into his own as the 2019 season drew to a close.

“Once he started learning the playbook more, he got more games under his belt, more experience, he definitely calmed down and started going what he does best: being a freak out there,” Carson Green said.