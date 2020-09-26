Young wide receivers do enough to help Aggies beat Commodores

Sophomore Caleb Chapman led the receivers with four catches for 40 yards, followed by Preston’s four catches for 39 yards. Chase Lane, a redshirt freshman, had three catches for 38 yards.
“It was a lot of guys’ first games, first catches, and at times it’s kind of hard to get those guys in a rhythm and kind of get them accustomed to what it’s going to be like on the field, but I thought they adapted well,” Mond said.
Freshman Demond Demas, a former five-star recruit, didn’t play.
Sophomore Ainias Smith earned three starts as a receiver last year before moving to running back at the end of last season. He ran for 51 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries Saturday and caught two passes for 27 yards.
Tight end Jalen Wydermyer, another sophomore, led the team in touchdown receptions as a freshman but had a quiet night with just two catches for 19 yards.
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M's Anias Smith (0) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Vanderbilt's Dashaun Jerkins (33) during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M fans cheer before Texas A&M's game against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M fans cheer before Texas A&M's game against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M Corps of Cadets members cheer before Texas A&M's game against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches through campus before a game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches through campus before a game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches through campus before a game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
A field next to Kyle Field, that would normally be packed with tailgating fans, is empty before an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
A security guard wears a mask while stationed at an entrance to Kyle Field behind The War Hymn Monument before an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Fans wear masks as they sit in the stands at Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Fans wear masks as they sit in the stands at Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Fans wear masks as they sit in the student section of Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Fans wear masks as they sit in the student section of Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws a pass against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt's Amir Abdur-Rahman (2) drops a pass as Texas A&M's Travon Fuller (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt running back Ja'Veon Marlow (3) rushes for a first down against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt running back Ja'Veon Marlow, right, breaks away from Texas A&M defensive back Demani Richardson (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M running back Ainias Smith (0) celebrates with Kellen Mond (11) and Cagan Baldree (43) after scoring a touchdown against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt wide receiver Amir Abdur-Rahman (2) catches a pass for a first down as Texas A&M defensive back Travon Fuller (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks to throw a pass against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt's Jamauri Wakefield (32) runs past Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, left, talks with quarterback Kellen Mond (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) throws a pass as Texas A&M defensive lineman Micheal Clemons (2) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt defensive back Donovan Kaufman (1) grabs the jersey of Texas A&M running back Ainias Smith (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller (28) rushes past Vanderbilt's Rocko Griffin Jr. (24) and Dashaun Jerkins (33) during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M defensive lineman Micheal Clemons (2) celebrates after sacking Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals, right, is sacked by Texas A&M's Micheal Clemons (2) McKinnley Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M's Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) returns an interception against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M's Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) returns an interception against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) is sacked by Texas A&M's Micheal Clemons (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason, right, yells at an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M's Myles Jones (0) breaks up a pass intended for Vanderbilt's Amir Abdur-Rahman (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) rushes for a first down against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M's Chase Lane (2) is tackled by Vanderbilt's Jaylen Mahoney (23) as Randall Haynie (4) helps defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt's Randall Haynie (4) leaps to avoid Jaylen Mahoney (23) and Texas A&M's Chase Lane (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) fumbles the ball on fourth down as he is hit by Vanderbilt's Dayo Odeyingbo (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason talks to an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt's Amir Abdur-Rahman (2) catches a pass for a touchdown as Texas A&M's Jaylon Jones defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
