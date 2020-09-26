Young wide receivers do enough to help Aggies beat Commodores

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M turned to its young wide receivers to help the Aggies earn a relatively pedestrian 17-12 win against Vanderbilt in a pandemic-delayed 2020 season opener on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 189 yards on 17-of-28 passing with one touchdown and no interceptions as he worked with a mostly inexperienced receiving corps. A&M entered the game with only three returning wide receivers, a trio who combined for just six catches for 61 yards last season. The group is missing its leader, Jhamon Ausbon, who opted to forgo his senior season to prepare for the NFL draft.

“I thought they made some big-time plays, a lot of it coming on third down and even in the quick game, passing game,” Mond said of his young receivers. “We had a couple of drops and a little bit of inconsistency with me, but for the most part I thought they did well. It’s a good win, but we’ve got to clean up a lot of stuff heading into next week.”

Despite a stagnant overall offense through the first half, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher stuck with the passing game. His receivers were more productive in the second half, but running back Isaiah Spiller came up with big runs — for 24, 30 and 57 yards — when the Aggies needed it most.