Wydermyer's TD catch of deflected pass sparks Texas A&M to 31-20 victory over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — As Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond can attest, sometimes winning requires a bit of luck.
The football gods shined favorably on the fifth-ranked Aggies during their go-ahead drive Saturday, and they used the good fortune to beat Auburn 31-20 in Southeastern Conference play at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
A&M faced a third-and-11 on the Auburn 35-yard line after a chop block penalty on right tackle Carson Green. Down 20-14 early in the fourth quarter, the Aggies (7-1) needed a big play but had yet to convert a third down of more than 5 yards.
Mond rolled right and had 35 yards of green grass open ahead but decided to throw across his body to wide receiver Chase Lane streaking across the middle of the field. The throw sailed low, perhaps even touching the ground as Lane dived to make the 15-yard catch, but referees signalled it good with no review at the Auburn 20.
Then on the next play, Mond’s pass to Jalen Wydermyer bounced off the hands of linebacker Zakoby McClain and into the arms of the Aggie tight end, who stepped into the end zone to tie the game at 20. Seth Small’s extra-point kick put the Aggies up for good, but only after the fortuitous bounce off a defender Wydermyer said he didn’t see until it was almost too late.
“I saw it go right through his hands and I was like, ‘Oh, well, I’ll take that,’” he said. “I can’t say it was really skill. I just kept my eyes on the ball and secured the touchdown.”
Up to that point, Auburn controlled the momentum of the second half, which included jumping to a 20-14 lead on the Tigers’ (5-3) first two drives after halftime thanks to a Bo Nix 3-yard touchdown run and Anders Carlson’s 24-yard field goal.
But after Wydermyer’s second touchdown catch of the day, the Aggies’ fortunes remained favorable to the end.
“That did a lot for us,” Wydermyer said. “For one, we took the lead with that score, so that changes the whole momentum of the game. We’re up and now the defense has to come out and we get the stop that we need. Without that touchdown, you’d never now know what would happen, so it’s a big touchdown.”
Coming off of a lackluster performance in a 20-7 win over LSU, A&M’s offense seemed to regain its stride on the opening drive of the game. The Aggies had extra reason to be motivated, too. College Football Playoff committee chair Gary Barta said after this week’s rankings were released that the committee is keeping their eyes on the Aggie offense as the season winds down.
“We need to make a statement every time we hit the field that we can play, because there’s always going to be people that say, ‘A&M ain’t this and that,’” Wydermyer said. “We can play. We’re ballers.”
A&M’s clock-draining, 11-play opening drive ended in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Mond to Wydermyer. Mond’s toss threaded a tight window on the flag route and gave Wydermyer the school record for touchdown catches by a tight end, surpassing current Green Bay Packer Jace Sternberger and former NFL player Martellus Bennett, who were tied at 10.
“It means the world to me,” Wydermyer said. “Just seeing Jace and what he was able to do while he was here and passing him, it means so much to me. I never thought I would be here or in that situation where I could even do this.”
Auburn (5-4) countered on its second drive that spanned into the second quarter with a 37-yard field goal by Carlson.
The Tigers took the lead later in the quarter when Nix squeezed out of the grasp of defensive tackle Bobby Brown, eluded two more Aggie defenders in the pocket and scrambled into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run.
The Aggies took the lead to the locker room after Mond took an under-center snap and dove into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds left before halftime.
After starting 8-for-8, Mond ended the first half 11-for-12 passing with 97 yards and a touchdown to go with the TD run. For the game he completed 18 of 23 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
“He practiced his tail off this week and was bright eyed and prepared well,” Fisher said. “He practiced well all week and played well in the game. That’s maturity and that’s who he is. He’s a winner.”
Auburn’s offense full of pre-snap motion and misdirections got the best of A&M to start the second half. Auburn ended a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by Nix. The Aggies appeared to have the Tigers stymied on third-and-3 at the A&M 10, but safety Leon O’Neal missed a tackle that would’ve forced fourth down.
A&M punted on its next possession, and Auburn widened its lead to six with a 24-yard field goal by Carlson.
The missed tackle ended up being O’Neal’s only miscue in an eight-tackle game that tied corner back Myles Jones and linebacker Aaron Hansford for the team lead. Auburn worked the offense away from A&M’s defensive line with runs to the outside and passes to the flats, frequently leaving A&M’s defensive backs on islands. All eight of Jones’ tackles were solo efforts.
“As a DB, you’re going to get beat. As a safety, you’re going to miss a tackle,” Fisher aid. “Things are going to happen, but you put it behind you and you grow from it. Those guys made a lot of plays. Why I think they are making those tackles is play recognition, intensity, focusing, acting quicker, closing space and not allowing as much space to happen. [They] played great games.”
The Aggie defense gave up 340 yards, including 193 rushing yards. Only Arkansas posted more on the ground against the Aggies this season with 222.
After the Aggies’ well-timed luck and Wydermyer’s TD catch on the third play of the fourth quarter, A&M dominated the final frame on both offense and defense.
A&M held Auburn to 21 total yards and minus 9 yards rushing in the final period. The Aggies added insurance with a 4-yard touchdown run by Ainias Smith up the middle out of I-formation. Then A&M’s final full drive of the game ran five and half minutes off the clock and ended with a redemptive 32-yard field goal by Small.
“I watch him every day, and I know what he does, and I know when he misses,” Fisher said. “He don’t miss much. He got that one out of his system, so I knew the next one would be good.”
Isaiah Spiller had his sixth 100-yard game of the season with a team-high 120 yards on 20 carries. Freshman Devon Achane showcased his explosiveness in the second half as a change-of-pace back and finished with a career-high 62 yards on nine carries.
“It was a big-time change-up and we were able to bust some very key runs with him,” Mond said.
