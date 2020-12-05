Wydermyer's TD catch of deflected pass sparks Texas A&M to 31-20 victory over Auburn

“It means the world to me,” Wydermyer said. “Just seeing Jace and what he was able to do while he was here and passing him, it means so much to me. I never thought I would be here or in that situation where I could even do this.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn (5-4) countered on its second drive that spanned into the second quarter with a 37-yard field goal by Carlson.

The Tigers took the lead later in the quarter when Nix squeezed out of the grasp of defensive tackle Bobby Brown, eluded two more Aggie defenders in the pocket and scrambled into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run.

The Aggies took the lead to the locker room after Mond took an under-center snap and dove into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds left before halftime.

After starting 8-for-8, Mond ended the first half 11-for-12 passing with 97 yards and a touchdown to go with the TD run. For the game he completed 18 of 23 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

“He practiced his tail off this week and was bright eyed and prepared well,” Fisher said. “He practiced well all week and played well in the game. That’s maturity and that’s who he is. He’s a winner.”