 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
World Fighting Championships coming to Reed Arena in June
0 comments

World Fighting Championships coming to Reed Arena in June

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Horizontal Eagle

The World Fighting Championships 125 will be held at Reed Arena on June 5 beginning at 7 p.m.

The WFC is a mixed martial arts combat sport organization based out of Las Vegas. The event will feature a mix of professional and local amateur competitors.

Former Texas A&M football player Keith Ford is slated to be on the fight card. He played running back for the Aggies from 2015-2017, leading A&M in rushing touchdowns (11) in 2017. Ford is an NFL free agent after spending time with the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts. He will be fighting out of Tomball's WAR Training Center.

Nio Makisimino, a youth kickboxing coach at Brazos Valley MMA & Fitness, is set to make his professional debut. As an amateur, Makisimino was the top-ranked amateur in Texas from 2017-2019, according to the Tapology regional rankings.

“I’m so excited about making my pro debut in front of all of my friends and family at Texas A&M," Makisimino said in a release. "Thank you to my coaches, Reed Arena and WFC for the opportunity.”

Tickets start at $45 and will be available for purchase online at ReedArena.com or by phone at 888-99-AGGIE (24463).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What teams in the Sweet 16 have the ability to move forward?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert