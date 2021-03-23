World Fighting Championships coming to Reed Arena in June

The World Fighting Championships 125 will be held at Reed Arena on June 5 beginning at 7 p.m.

The WFC is a mixed martial arts combat sport organization based out of Las Vegas. The event will feature a mix of professional and local amateur competitors.

Former Texas A&M football player Keith Ford is slated to be on the fight card. He played running back for the Aggies from 2015-2017, leading A&M in rushing touchdowns (11) in 2017. Ford is an NFL free agent after spending time with the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts. He will be fighting out of Tomball's WAR Training Center.

Nio Makisimino, a youth kickboxing coach at Brazos Valley MMA & Fitness, is set to make his professional debut. As an amateur, Makisimino was the top-ranked amateur in Texas from 2017-2019, according to the Tapology regional rankings.

“I’m so excited about making my pro debut in front of all of my friends and family at Texas A&M," Makisimino said in a release. "Thank you to my coaches, Reed Arena and WFC for the opportunity.”

Tickets start at $45 and will be available for purchase online at ReedArena.com or by phone at 888-99-AGGIE (24463).