Will Frizzell's grand slam lifts Aggie baseball over No. 11 Ole Miss 6-5 in series finale

NOTES — Bianco was ejected a day after winning his 900th game, including No. 800 at Ole Miss. Home plate umpire Brandon Cooper tossed Bianco, but second base umpire Scott Kennedy intervened and took the brunt of Bianco’s tirade. Bianco seemed to take exception at something that happened while Frizzell rounded the bases or the celebration afterward. Bianco argued with Cooper after the grand slam, but wasn’t tossed until the following inning while he was talking from the dugout. Frizzell said he “blacked out a little bit” while rounding the bases all the juices flowing and didn’t really know what happened “and I really don’t want to comment on it.” Said Childress: “The guys were excited, I don’t know what happened.” …. Batters on both teams were upset at Cooper’s strike zone along with a couple check-swing calls. Childress said he’s a pretty good umpire from the dugout, but SEC umps are the best in the country. “There’s just a lot of emotion in the game,” Childress said. “It was a big game for both teams.” … Frizzell was 7 for 12 for the series with five homers, a double and 11 RBIs. “I’ve been here 16 years and I’ve never had anybody hit that many home runs [in a series],” Childress said. “I’ve had some guys close, but that was during the hot-bat era. That was not with the BBCOR era.” … Austin Bost had his 10-game hitting streak end. Ole Miss’ Kevin Graham reached base for the 40th straight game. … A&M’s Bryce Miller pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief, allowing only one earned run. Miller, who pitched 2 2/3 innings in Game 1, replaced Nathan Dettmer who was touched for three hits and two runs in one inning. “It was a big ask out of Miller on one-day’s rest and [Jozwiak] did a great job following him,” Childress said. … A&M will be at Auburn next weekend. A&M is a game ahead of the Tigers (20-23, 6-18) who are last in the SEC West. Missouri (12-32, 5-19) is last in the SEC East. Only 12 of the league’s 14 teams will make the SEC tournament.