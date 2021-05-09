Will Frizzell's grand slam lifts Aggie baseball over No. 11 Ole Miss 6-5 in series finale

The load got heavy, but Texas A&M’s Will Frizzell carried the Aggie baseball team to a much-needed series win over 11th-ranked Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon at Blue Bell Park.
Frizzell capped a five home-run weekend with a grand slam in the seventh inning to lift Texas A&M to a 6-5 Southeastern Conference victory in the rubber game. Frizzell hit a two-run homer in the first inning to tie the game, but Ole Miss (33-14, 14-10) scored single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to be in position to beat A&M for the 11th time in the last 13 games.
The Aggies (27-23, 7-17) were stumbling toward their sixth straight losing series until Ray Alejo and Logan Sartori drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. That set the stage for Frizzell who put life into the crowd of 1,340 and the season with one mighty swing.
“It felt really good,” Frizzell said.
Little had felt good for A&M’s offense, which had been 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position until that swing.
A&M’s Mikey Hoehner opened the inning with a double, but Ole Miss closer Taylor Broadway came in to strike out both Logan Britt and Kalae Harrison on 1-2 pitches. But Alejo and Sartori battled for full-count walks off Broadway, who had walked only five batters in 29 2/3 innings. Sartori, who had a pair of two-strike foul balls, motioned for the bench to make more noise as he walked toward first base.
Broadway, who is from Cypress, got ahead of Frizzell with a pair of 93 mph fastballs. But the right-hander made the mistake of throwing a third heater and Frizzell lined it over the fence in right-center field.
“I thought I really got a good swing on the first pitch,” said Frizzell, who was a little late on the second swing. “For them to go right back to it. … just in the back of my head, I was thinking, I think they are going to go even higher right here, and if they do, I have to go get it because I’m not going to get another fastball if I don’t.”
Broadway (4-2) obliged and Frizzell didn’t miss, hitting his 18th homer of the season.
“We had a lot of tough at-bats with two outs to set up an opportunity for Will Frizzell to come up and finish the weekend off the right way,” Texas A&M coach Rob Childress said. “It was certainly a big swing for our season.”
A&M reliever Chandler Jozwiak and the defense made the 6-5 lead stand.
Ole Miss loaded the bases in the eighth on a hit batsman, single and intentional walk after the Rebels executed only their second sacrifice bunt of the season. Ole Miss’ Calvin Harris, who had a key two-run single in Saturday’s 12-7 victory, grounded into an dazzling inning-ending double play that withstood a review.
“That was a big league double play,” first baseman Frizzell said. “That’s as good as it gets right there.”
A&M shortstop Harrison started it with a backhanded grab and second baseman Ty Coleman made the turn with Frizzell’s great stretch finishing it.
Just before Harris batted, Childress inserted Coleman at second base for Sartori, who made a throwing error in the seventh to give Ole Miss its last run.
“Sometimes you get lucky,” Childress said.
Jozwiak (2-3) said it was just good baseball.
“Bringing in Ty was big for us,” Jozwiak said. “He’s probably our best infielder, his hands are amazing, he’s very quick with the ball. To produce that double play ball was big for us.”
Left-handed Jozwiak got behind in the count to left-handed hitting Harris by throwing a slider.
“I knew I had to get the fastball away to get the double play,” Jozwiak said.
That was the game as Jozwiak retired the side in order in the ninth.
“Something finally went a little bit our way on the weekend and Chandler Jozwiak made that stand up,” Childress said.
Frizzell and Jozwiak also played huge roles in A&M’s 9-8 victory in Game 1. Frizzell had a pair of homers, including a walk-off in the ninth and Jozwiak pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings with the score tied.
Ole Miss, trying to position itself to host first- and second-round NCAA tournament games lost its sixth series in the last seven.
“It’s one we felt like we had, but it’s baseball, and you’ve got to get all 27 outs,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said on the Ole Miss postgame radio broadcast. “We get the bases loaded, and you face the guy you don’t want to face. Taylor was a pitch away.”
The breaks went Ole Miss’ way after the first inning.
A&M failed to get anything out of back-to-back singles by Jordan Thompson and Hoehner to start the second. Bryce Blaum twice failed to bunt, totally missed the second attempt, allowing Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst to easily pick off Thompson. Making it worse, Blaum struck out looking.
Ole Miss used small ball for a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Justin Bench walked, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Hayden Leatherwood’s single.
Ole Miss made it 4-2 in the sixth. Dunhurst had a bloop single, took second on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by Miller, eventually scoring on Leatherwood’s single. The Rebels didn’t even need a hit to score its last run with two walks and Sartori’s throwing error.
“We certainly stepped on our toe quite a bit throughout the course of the game, whether it be offensively, defensively or even on the mound,” Childress said. “And for us to even keep it close and get within striking distance, really all you need to do is put together one good inning, and we did that.”
NOTES — Bianco was ejected a day after winning his 900th game, including No. 800 at Ole Miss. Home plate umpire Brandon Cooper tossed Bianco, but second base umpire Scott Kennedy intervened and took the brunt of Bianco’s tirade. Bianco seemed to take exception at something that happened while Frizzell rounded the bases or the celebration afterward. Bianco argued with Cooper after the grand slam, but wasn’t tossed until the following inning while he was talking from the dugout. Frizzell said he “blacked out a little bit” while rounding the bases all the juices flowing and didn’t really know what happened “and I really don’t want to comment on it.” Said Childress: “The guys were excited, I don’t know what happened.” …. Batters on both teams were upset at Cooper’s strike zone along with a couple check-swing calls. Childress said he’s a pretty good umpire from the dugout, but SEC umps are the best in the country. “There’s just a lot of emotion in the game,” Childress said. “It was a big game for both teams.” … Frizzell was 7 for 12 for the series with five homers, a double and 11 RBIs. “I’ve been here 16 years and I’ve never had anybody hit that many home runs [in a series],” Childress said. “I’ve had some guys close, but that was during the hot-bat era. That was not with the BBCOR era.” … Austin Bost had his 10-game hitting streak end. Ole Miss’ Kevin Graham reached base for the 40th straight game. … A&M’s Bryce Miller pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief, allowing only one earned run. Miller, who pitched 2 2/3 innings in Game 1, replaced Nathan Dettmer who was touched for three hits and two runs in one inning. “It was a big ask out of Miller on one-day’s rest and [Jozwiak] did a great job following him,” Childress said. … A&M will be at Auburn next weekend. A&M is a game ahead of the Tigers (20-23, 6-18) who are last in the SEC West. Missouri (12-32, 5-19) is last in the SEC East. Only 12 of the league’s 14 teams will make the SEC tournament.