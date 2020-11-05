Wide receiver Milton Mooring fills many roles for Rudder offense

“He stayed real patient last year,” Ezar said. “Some kids who aren’t playing, they get bad attitudes. He just works really hard and tried to learn multiple positions to where if he couldn’t get in at one position, maybe he could get in at another one.”

Mooring said he works hard to have the bandwidth it takes to know all of the routes and play multiple positions well. Ezar added that Mooring is a dependable player with good character.

“I have to work really hard to understand and pay attention to everything that we learn with routes and stuff,” Mooring said. “It was kind of hard, but it was worth it.”

Earlier this season, Mooring caught a key touchdown in the Rangers’ 62-56 win over Pflugerville Weiss.

“He’s every kid you want in a program that says, ‘Hey coach, I’ll do whatever you need me to do, I’ll do it,’” Ezar said.

Rudder has started 0-2 in District 10-5A Division II play after dropping last week’s game to Montgomery Lake Creek. The Rangers (4-2) look to get their first district win this Friday against Montgomery (3-2) and Ezar said the Rangers still have lots to play for this season.