Wide receiver Milton Mooring fills many roles for Rudder offense

During a practice last season, Rudder coaches called for someone to step in at wide receiver for a player who needed a break.
“I was just like, ‘Coach, I can do it,’” senior Milton Mooring said. “That’s when he knew, ‘We can use him anywhere on offense.’”
Mooring was playing out of position, moving from outside receiver to inside, but his spontaneous moment of volunteering started an evolution of his role with the Rangers.
Over the past year, Mooring has become one of Rudder’s most flexible players on offense. He’s a starter on the outside but moves around when others, such as standout Keithron Lee, needs a breather.
“He plays all four receiver positions and knows it all,” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said. “He’s a really smart kid and I call him my Swiss Army Knife because he can do so much stuff.”
This season, Mooring is tied for third on the team in receptions (14) with 136 receiving yards and one touchdown.
“I can maneuver around anytime they need me to Z, Y, and sometimes X, if they need me,” Mooring said. “I feel like it’s real important because that makes me look like they can use me anywhere.”
As a junior, Mooring was moved up to varsity, but was mainly a backup. He started in several games when a starter got hurt and eventually took on learning multiple positions to earn more playing time.
“He stayed real patient last year,” Ezar said. “Some kids who aren’t playing, they get bad attitudes. He just works really hard and tried to learn multiple positions to where if he couldn’t get in at one position, maybe he could get in at another one.”
Mooring said he works hard to have the bandwidth it takes to know all of the routes and play multiple positions well. Ezar added that Mooring is a dependable player with good character.
“I have to work really hard to understand and pay attention to everything that we learn with routes and stuff,” Mooring said. “It was kind of hard, but it was worth it.”
Earlier this season, Mooring caught a key touchdown in the Rangers’ 62-56 win over Pflugerville Weiss.
“He’s every kid you want in a program that says, ‘Hey coach, I’ll do whatever you need me to do, I’ll do it,’” Ezar said.
Rudder has started 0-2 in District 10-5A Division II play after dropping last week’s game to Montgomery Lake Creek. The Rangers (4-2) look to get their first district win this Friday against Montgomery (3-2) and Ezar said the Rangers still have lots to play for this season.
“I think we had a little Huntsville hangover last week against Lake Creek,” Ezar said. “We didn’t start off really well and then we kind of got behind the 8-ball. … Our kids, I think they just kind of got down and shut down, so we talked about finishing this week and coming out.”
The Bears opened district action with a win over Fulshear last week. Last season, Rudder defeated Montgomery 56-50 in a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair. Ezar said he hopes his team will play a complete game this Friday.
“We’ve just got to have a little bit more consistency in the defensive area and then play better on offense,” Ezar said. “Probably going to be some kind of shootout. Hopefully our defense can shut them down a little bit and keep it to where it’s a pretty tight game in the fourth quarter and get us a win.”
