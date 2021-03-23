WFC 125 coming to Reed Arena in June

World Fighting Championships will holds its WFC 125 at Reed Arena on June 5. Tickets for the mixed martial arts events will go on sale Friday starting at $45 online at ReedArena.com or by calling 1-888-992-4463.

Former A&M football player Keith Ford is on the fight card along with Brazos Valley MMA & Fitness youth kickboxing coach Nio Makisimino, who will be making his professional debut. Makisimino went 7-2 as the cage combat lightweight champion and was the top-ranked amateur lightweight in Texas from 2017-20.

The card also will include “The Grinder” Jake Hefferman of Gracie Barra The Woodlands, Tracy Hardy, Kenndal Lewis, Drew Lindsey, Jordan Pate, Kareem Abdulla, Tyler Griffith, Nate Blennerhassel of Brazos Valley MMA & Fitness, Cindy Pilosi, Matt Altman, Walker Nunez fighting out of Powersports MMA and Adarius Diamond of Windy Sports & Fitness.