Weekly high school football picks: Season hits two-step portion with big schools, privates scrimmaging

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m not sure there’s been a week that encapsulates this year’s topsy-turvy high school football season so far quite like Week 4.

On one hand, District 13-2A Division II featuring Brazos Valley teams Burton, Iola, Milano, Snook and Somerville opens this week, beginning the hunt for a playoff berth for those teams. On the other, Class 5A and 6A teams as well as TAPPS don’t begin play until next week and are holding their only scrimmages of the preseason this weekend.

The high school football landscape across the Brazos Valley — and most of the state — will be a balancing act the rest of the way with the bigger schools consistently one step behind the small schools. Shortly after Bryan, Rudder, A&M Consolidated and College Station begin district play, teams like Lexington, Rockdale, Cameron, Hearne, Bremond and Normangee will be starting what they hope will be deep playoff runs. When the small schools are competing for spots in the state championship games, the big schools will be in bi-district.

It will be quite a lot for fans to keep track of.

As for this weekend, 13-2A-II features a pair of all-Brazos Valley matchups in Snook at Milano and Burton at Iola, both at 7 p.m. Friday.