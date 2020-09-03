Weekly high school football picks: Rockdale turning to Mitchell at quarterback

Championship teams hardly ever get through a season without having to overcome adversity.
For the sixth-ranked Rockdale football team, adversity struck in the opening week when third-year starting quarterback Jace Robinson suffered a broken leg shortly before halftime of a 40-14 win over La Grange.
Robinson underwent successful surgery Monday and said in a tweet earlier this week that he expects to be back for the playoffs. That would be a huge boost for the Tigers if it happens, but Rockdale coach Jacob Campsey said there is no current timetable for Robinson’s return and that the team is taking it week-by-week.
In the meantime, Robinson’s injury will further cloud the title race in the already competitive District 11-3A Division I. Rockdale entered the season as a frontrunner along with Troy, which won 10-3A-I over Rockdale and Cameron last year. The Tigers are still in that mix, but Cameron and Lorena, which earned season-opening wins over Mexia and Franklin, also look strong.
The Tigers will turn to junior Kobe Mitchell at quarterback in their quest for the district championship. Mitchell rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown and completed 3 of 8 passes for 46 yards in the second half last week, more than good enough for the win as the Tigers dominated on the ground with 313 rushing yards.
Campsey said he is confident in Mitchell’s abilities at quarterback as well as his grasp of the offense, for he has backed up Robinson the past three seasons.
“The offense really won’t look much different at all,” Campsey said. “Robinson might have a little stronger arm. Mitchell might be a bit shiftier, but they both have about the same straight-line speed. Robinson is a big kid who can run you over.”
Rockdale’s talent at the skill positions is still strong. Senior running back Cam’ron Valdez and senior receiver KeSean Raven lead the playmakers, who should help Mitchell ease into the starting role.
Rockdale will host Taylor at 7:30 p.m. Friday and is a 22-point favorite in the Harris Ratings. The Ducks will be a prime opponent for Mitchell to get used to game action at quarterback before the schedule gets tougher with games against Lexington and Bellville. District play begins at McGregor on Sept. 25.
Taylor kept it close against Waco Robinson in a 26-21 loss last week, but Rockdale has too much talent on offense to contend with. Mitchell should have a strong showing as the Tigers send the Ducks to their 13th straight loss.
• Prediction: Rockdale 38-14
THREE TO WATCH
1. Bellville at Cameron, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Both teams had quality wins in their season openers. Ninth-ranked Cameron, which is replacing a plethora of senior starters, beat Mexia 21-16, and Bellville edged Giddings 34-31.
Cameron junior Zane Zeinert was solid in his first start at quarterback, completing 9 of 17 passes for 206 yards and two TDs with one interception. The Yoemen defense also had an excellent showing, limiting Mexia while recording three sacks.
Bellville quarterback Jake Lischke will be a tough test for Cameron, a one-point favorite in the Harris Ratings. Lischke was efficient against Giddings, throwing for 204 yards and three TDs on 10-of-14 passing.
• Prediction: Cameron 33-28
2. Caldwell at Hempstead, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Caldwell appeared to put away the game against Snook in the fourth quarter, but the Hornets had to hold on for a 28-26 victory, turning away the Bluejays’ tying two-point conversion attempt. Now playing fellow 3A Division I opponent Hempstead, Caldwell can’t let their opponent hang around this week.
The one-point favorite Hornets do hold a distinct advantage — they’ve played a game while the Bobcats will be playing their season opener Friday.
Caldwell’s Larry Davis (103 rushing yards, three TDs last week) and Zack Heaton (71 rushing yards, TD) are a punishing 1-2 punch behind a solid offensive line anchored by Garrett Tittle (six pancakes). That combination should power the Hornets to a close victory.
• Prediction: Caldwell 24-20
3. Centerville at Corrigan-Camden, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Centerville suffered a 34-12 season-opening loss to New Waverly, which is uncharacteristic for a Tiger team typically sound defensively and in the run game.
Centerville is a six-point favorite in the Harris Ratings this week and will get back to what they do best in what should be a competitive game. Led by Rudder transfer Brant Roberts at quarterback, receiver Dillon Denman and running back Paxton Hancock, the offense should be much improved.
Corrigan-Camden won last season’s meeting 27-12, but expect this one to go down to the wire.
• Prediction: Corrigan-Camden 32-30
