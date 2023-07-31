The Texas A&M football team will have an open practice at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Kyle Field.

Fans are encouraged to park in lot 62 and enter Kyle Field through Entry 3 in the Hall of Champions to sit in the west side field boxes. No ticket is needed. The concession stands will not be open, but fans are encouraged to bring bottles of waters. Video streaming of the event is prohibited.

Players will begin practice Wednesday. They’ll also practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday. All practices will be closed to the public, except for Sunday.

A&M will open the season at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 against New Mexico at Kyle Field.

The Aggies are coming off a 5-7 season that included a 2-6 record in the Southeastern Conference to tie Auburn for sixth in the Western Division.

Miami DB picks Ole Miss over A&M. Former Miami defensive back Chris Graves is transferring to Ole Miss, making the announcement Sunday night on Twitter.

Graves, who visited Ole Miss over the weekend, entered the NCAA transfer portal on July 19. He had narrowed his choices to Ole Miss and A&M, reported On3.com.

Graves, a four-star recruit out of high school, didn’t play at Miami last year.

Incoming freshman Asinga sweeps sprints. SAO PAULO, Brazil — Texas A&M incoming freshman Issam Asinga won the 200 meters at the South American Athletics Outdoor Championships on Sunday to complete a sweep of the sprints. His time of 20.19 seconds beat Panama’s Alonso Edward (20.30).

Asinga on Friday broke the men’s under-20 100-meter world record by winning the event in 9.89 seconds. The record had been 9.91 set by Letsile Tebogo from Botswana.

Asinga will represent Suriname at this year’s World Championships where he will race alongside the reigning world champion and former A&M All-American Fred Kerley.

Dickey, Conklin earn U.S. Olympic Trials berths. Texas A&M’s Trey Dickey and Clayton Conklin both had two U.S. Olympic Trials cuts at the TYR Pro Swimming Championship last week in Irvine, California.

Dickey was seventh in the 200-meter butterfly in 1 minute, 59.94 seconds for seventh and eighth in the 1,500-meter freestyle in a personal-best 15.36.38 to qualify for the Olympic Trials in Indianapolis in June 2024. Fellow junior Conklin was eighth in the 200 butterfly (1:59.87) and 10th in the 100 butterfly (53.11) with career marks in both.

“We did get better as the meet went on and Saturday was our best day,” A&M coach Jay Holmes said. “Trey went under 2:00 in both prelims and finals, and doing that while also getting the 1,500 cut is really a great day of swimming. At the 1,400 of the race I knew he would have to have a great last 100 to make the cut and he came back in 57.0 to make the cut and finish in the top-eight overall. Clayton came into this meet with no Trials cuts and finished the meet with two of them. He dropped nearly four seconds in his 200 fly Saturday, quite an impressive time drop at this level.”

Former A&M swimmer Angel Martinez was 11th in the 100 butterfly (53.50) and 13th in the 200 butterfly (2:00.86). Former Aggie swimmer Brett Pinfold was 19th in the 200 individual medley (2:20.65) and 19th in the 200 freestyle (1:49.25) to make the U.S. Olympic Trials. He’s already qualified in the 200.

A&M senior Chloe Stepanek advanced to five finals, including A final appearances in the 200 free and 100 free. Stepanek already had made U.S. Olympic Trials cuts in the 50, 100, 200 and 400 freestyle. Senior Bobbi Kennett had personal-bests in the 200 IM (2:17.67) and 100 freestyle (56.93). She is qualified for the Canadian Trials in those events along with the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Aggies miss cut at 3M Open. Former Texas A&M golfers Ryan Palmer and Sam Bennett both missed the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

Palmer shot 3-under 139 (71-68) to miss the 36-hole cut by a shot. Bennett shot 2-over 144 (69-75).

The 46-year-old Palmer missed the cut for the third straight time and the 13th time this season in 22 events. He’s ranked 152nd in the FedEx standings with 193 points and he has earned $734,075.

Bennett suffered his third cut since turning pro after the 2023 collegiate season. He had only one bogey in the first round, but five in the second round along with a double bogey. Bennett has played in seven events this season, making four cuts and earning $271,615.

A&M’s Dick earns writing awards. Texas A&M athletics department staff writer Thomas Dick earned three awards in the College Sports Communicators’ annual Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest, the school announced Friday.

Dick won CSC District 6 awards in the “Coach/Administrator Profile” and “General Feature” categories and took runner-up honors in the “Athlete Profile” category. Dick’s story in the “Coach/Administrator Profile” covered A&M’s faculty athletics representative Paul Batista and his journey from county judge in rural Burleson County to joining the Southeastern Conference’s executive council 30 years later. Dick’s winning “General Feature” story covered the retirement of fields manager Craig Potts after 27 years working at A&M, and his story in the “Athlete Profile” covered Henry Coleman III from the men’s basketball team.

Bombers open playoffs at Baton Rouge. The Brazos Valley Bombers will play the Baton Rouge Rougarou in a best-of-3 series in the Texas Collegiate League playoffs. The opener will be in Baton Rouge on Tuesday. Game 2 will be at Edible Field on Wednesday. Game 3, if needed, would be Thursday at Edible Field. All games will start at 7 p.m.

The Victoria Generals (32-15) and Seguin River Monsters (19-27) will play in the other best-of-3 series with the winners meeting for the championship on Saturday at the team with the best overall regular-season record’s field.

The Bombers (26-20), who won the first half to earn the No. 1 seed for the first round, ended the regular season with a three-game winning streak.

The Rougarou (19-26) defeated the Acadiana Cane Cutters (17-25) 9-8 in 10 innings Sunday night to claim the wood-bat league’s final playoff spot. The Cane Cutters were last year’s champions.

Bombers end on a roll. The Bombers ended the regular season with an 8-5 victory over Seguin on Sunday.

The River Monsters led 2-0 and 4-3, but the Bombers scored four runs in the seventh for a 7-5 lead. The Bombers loaded the bases with a single by Christian Smith Johnson and walks to Maddox Miesse and Cole Plowman. Ben Columbus had a bases-clearing triple to give the Bombers a 6-5 lead and Kamden Kelton followed with an RBI double. Plowman closed the scoring with an RBI triple in the eighth.

No. 9 hitter Johnson had three of the Bombers’ 10 hits. Kelton and Jacob Guerrero each added two hits. Guerrero had an RBI single in the fourth inning and Johnson added a two-run triple for a 3-2 lead.

The Bombers’ Dalton LeBlanc pitched the seventh inning and was touched for a run, but was the winning pitcher. Brayton Davis and Cole Beddingfield each pitched a hitless inning of relief.

The Bombers completed a two-game sweep of the Rougarou on Friday with an 8-3 victory.

BV scored in three of the first four innings for a 7-0 lead. Five walks in the fourth gave BV a 3-0 lead. Johnson added a two-run single.

The Bombers had only six hits in the game, but also walked 13 times with Casey Sunseri getting three. Kelton, Miesse and Cameron Donely each walked twice.

Bombers’ starting pitcher Trent Tompkins tossed four hitless innings. The Lamar right-hander who played at Rudder, struck out four with no walks.

Sizzling Victoria closed the second half with a seven-game winning streak. The Generals, who also had a 12-game winning streak, finished 19-5 in the second half, six games better than the River Monsters.