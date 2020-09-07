Week 2 Brazos Valley Football Honor Roll

Player of the week: QB Kobe Mitchell, Rockdale, sr.
The senior stepped up big in his first start for the injured Jace Robinson. Mitchell completed 17 of 18 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns with one interception and had 11 carries for 49 yards and another score. The Tigers’ offense didn’t miss a beat under Mitchell in a 55-21 win over Taylor.
Because of a technical error in The Eagle’s weekly online poll, which normally picks the player of the week, Mitchell was chosen by the sports staff.
Offensive player of the week: RB/DB Jarred Kerr, Lexington, jr.
Kerr followed up a week full of Power Five college offers with his second straight stellar performance to open the season, rushing for 240 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries in the Eagles’ 35-6 win over Thrall.
Defensive player of the week: RB/LB David Davila, Snook, sr.
The outside linebacker headlined a stellar defensive effort from the Bluejays in a 6-0 loss to Class 2A Division I No. 10 Thorndale. Davila made 11 tackles, including three for losses, and recovered a fumble in the red zone as Snook kept the Bulldogs’ offense from scoring.
Special teams player of the week: WR Pharrell Hemphill, Cameron, soph.
Hemphill had three kickoff returns for 93 yards, running one back for a touchdown in the Yoemen’s 54-41 shootout loss to Bellville. Hemphill also caught three passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Other top performances
Caldwell’s De’Autre Burns had three catches for 109 yards and a TD in the Hornets’ 30-22 win over Hempstead.
•
Leon senior receiver Tyson Cornett had a monster game in the Cougars’ 55-34 loss to Dawson, hauling in nine catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns of 34, 64 and 74 yards.
•
Rockdale senior receiver Anthony Dansby showed rapport with Mitchell, catching six passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns.
•
Running back Kaden Dunn set the tone early with a pair of first-quarter TD runs in Centerville’s 42-0 rout of Corrigan-Camden. Dunn rushed for 179 yards on nine carries.
•
Navasota’s Ja’Mar Jessie completed 18 of 25 passes for 285 yards and three TDs in the Rattlers’ 33-28 road win over Sealy. The junior also ran 11 times for 70 yards and another score.
•
Senior quarterback Seth Kasowski rushed 13 times for 205 yards and two TDs and threw for 175 yards and a TD on 7-of-10 passing to help Bremond bounce back from a season-opening loss with a 58-20 win over Axtell. He also made five tackles and recovered a fumble.
•
Senior receiver Kesean Raven also had a standout performance in Rockdale’s offensive barrage against Taylor with seven catches for 113 yards and two TDs.
•
Quarterback Jacob Robinson completed 21 of 33 passes for 405 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in Leon’s loss to Dawson.
•
Anderson-Shiro receiver Ca’Darrius Williams had six catches for 126 yards and a TD and two carries for 36 yards and another score in the Owls’ 34-7 win over Somerville. The defensive back also had a 50-yard punt return and made eight tackles with a pass breakup.
•
Navasota receiver Liam Wilson was Jessie’s top target with three catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns against Sealy.
