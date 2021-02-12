 Skip to main content
Weather update: Aggie Classic canceled; Consol girls basketball playoff game moved; Bryan & Consol boys basketball games postponed along with Rudder boys, Consol girls & Consol boys soccer
Horizontal Eagle

The Aggie Classic at Davis Diamond has been canceled, the school tweeted late Friday afternoon. The Aggie softball team could add a game Saturday.

The Class 5A bi-district girls basketball game between A&M Consolidated and New Caney scheduled to be played today at Waller High School has been moved to New Caney for a 6 p.m. tipoff. 

The District 12-6A regular-season boys basketball finale between Bryan and Killeen Shoemaker in Killeen has been postponed as has the A&M Consolidated-Katy Paetow boys 19-5A basketball game in Katy. Those games will be rescheduled.

The Class 2A bi-district girls basketball game between Centerville and Cayuga has been moved to 5 p.m today in Slocum.

In soccer, the 19-5A boys matches between Waller and Rudder and A&M Consolidated and Magnolia have been postponed. The girls match between Magnolia and Consol also has been postponed. The boys match between Katy Paetow and College Station will be at 5 p.m. today at Cougar Stadium. All subvarsity games between Paetow and College Station have been canceled. 

