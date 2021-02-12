Weather update: Aggie Classic will start Saturday; Bryan & Consol boys basketball games postponed along with Rudder boys soccer

Today’s first round of the Aggie Classic at Davis Diamond has been canceled because of inclement weather. The District 12-6A regular-season boys basketball finale between Bryan and Killeen Shoemaker in Killeen has been postponed as has the A&M Consolidated-Katy Paetow boys 19-5A basketball game in Katy. Those games will be rescheduled.

The Aggie Classic will start Saturday with the A&M softball team playing A&M-Corpus Christi at noon and SFA at 2 p.m. Utah Valley will play SFA at 12:30 p.m. at the Aggie Softball Complex and Utah Valley will play A&M-CC at 2:30 p.m. at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Sunday’s game at Davis Diamond will be A&M vs. Utah Valley at 10 a.m. and A&M vs. A&M-CC at noon.

The Class 3A bi-district girls basketball game between Cameron at Fairfield at Viking Gym has been moved to 3 p.m. today.

The Class 2A bi-district girls basketball game between Centerville and Cayuga has been moved to 5 p.m today in Slocum.

In soccer, the 19-5A boys game between Waller and Rudder tonight at Rudder Stadium has been postponed. The boys match between Katy Paetow and College Station will be at 5 p.m. today at Cougar Stadium. All subvarsity games between Paetow and College Station have been canceled.