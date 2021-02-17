Weather continues forcing changes in Brazos Valley sports schedule

The fifth-ranked A&M women (19-1, 10-1) have managed to stay mostly on schedule. The Aggies early in the season added a nonconference game against Lamar to replace Texas Southern, which had COVID-19 issues, and last time out A&M defeated Tennessee, which twice before had postponed because of COVID-19. A&M will play at Ole Miss at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Aggie women’s other scheduled games before the SEC tournament starts March 3 in Greenville, South Carolina, are at Alabama on Feb. 25 and at home against South Carolina on Feb. 28. Missouri also has games on those same dates — home games with Florida on Sunday and Tennessee on Feb. 25 and at Mississippi State on Feb. 28.

Area playoff games pushed to Saturday

The Consol, College Station and Rudder girls basketball teams were scheduled to be part of a tripleheader in Hearne on Thursday until a pipe broke and flooded the gym.

The teams are looking for a new site, but many schools are closed for the rest of the week because of the weather. The trio of teams is working to find a site for Saturday with College Station to play Pflugerville Connally, Consol facing Pflugerville Weiss and Rudder playing Pflugerville Hendrickson.

UIL girls swim meet moved to next week