Weather continues forcing changes in Brazos Valley sports schedule

Sports in and around Bryan-College Station remained on hold Wednesday because of the winter storm.
The Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday at Reed Arena were postponed. The men were scheduled to play Alabama at 2 p.m. and the women were to play Missouri at 7 p.m.
The Class 5A high school girls basketball area playoff tripleheader involving A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder originally scheduled for Thursday won’t be played until possibly Saturday. The UIL girls swimming and diving state championships this weekend in San Antonio, which included six Consol entries, have been rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
Aggie men still waiting
The Aggie men’s basketball team, which postponed its last four games because of COVID-19 positive tests and contract tracing, was originally scheduled to play Southeastern Conference-leader Alabama (17-5, 12-1) on Wednesday night. It was first moved to 2 p.m. Thursday in hopes the weather would improve, but the schools decided to postpone it.
A&M (8-7, 2-6), which has played two less games than any SEC team, has four regularly scheduled games remaining starting with Arkansas on Saturday at Reed Arena. A&M has six other postponed games pending before the start of the SEC tournament March 10 in Nashville, which is only 21 days away. A&M’s last game was a 68-61 victory at Kansas State on Jan. 30.
The fifth-ranked A&M women (19-1, 10-1) have managed to stay mostly on schedule. The Aggies early in the season added a nonconference game against Lamar to replace Texas Southern, which had COVID-19 issues, and last time out A&M defeated Tennessee, which twice before had postponed because of COVID-19. A&M will play at Ole Miss at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Aggie women’s other scheduled games before the SEC tournament starts March 3 in Greenville, South Carolina, are at Alabama on Feb. 25 and at home against South Carolina on Feb. 28. Missouri also has games on those same dates — home games with Florida on Sunday and Tennessee on Feb. 25 and at Mississippi State on Feb. 28.
Area playoff games pushed to Saturday
The Consol, College Station and Rudder girls basketball teams were scheduled to be part of a tripleheader in Hearne on Thursday until a pipe broke and flooded the gym.
The teams are looking for a new site, but many schools are closed for the rest of the week because of the weather. The trio of teams is working to find a site for Saturday with College Station to play Pflugerville Connally, Consol facing Pflugerville Weiss and Rudder playing Pflugerville Hendrickson.
UIL girls swim meet moved to next week
The UIL girls state swimming and diving meet was scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the North East ISD Davis Natatorium in San Antonio, but the UIL on Tuesday announced the severe winter weather made traveling for competing teams a challenge, so they were moved it to Monday and Tuesday.
The Class 6A meet will be Monday with the 5A meet on Tuesday. Preliminaries will be held in the morning session both days beginning at 10 a.m. Diving finals will begin at 2 p.m., and swimming finals will follow at 5 p.m.
Consol is led by Texas A&M signee Kaitlyn Owens, who won the 100-yard backstroke at the 5A Region III meet. She also will compete in the 50 freestyle. Other Consol entries are the 200-yard medley relay, the 400 freestyle relay, Sam Poole in the 100 breaststroke and Claire Riley in the 50 freestyle.