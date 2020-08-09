'We did it': Bombers celebrate unique season, seventh TCL baseball title

The Brazos Valley Bombers’ seventh Texas Collegiate League baseball title is arguably their best, but this certainly is a season to remember because many wondered if it would even take place due to the coronavirus.
The season started late, but became one of the most competitive in the league’s 17-year history with 10 teams in three states boasting the summer’s best collegiate talent. The Bombers, who went into the final weekend of the season not assured of a playoff spot, ended the season with a 13-2 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night at Travis Field.
“The biggest fan would say, ‘We did it,’” said TCL president Uri Geva who is also the BV Bombers owner. “It wasn’t just me. It was community leaders across all these home towns. It was local health departments, local health officials to make sure players were healthy, that the fans were safe, that the staffs were safe, mitigating risk as much as possible. My statement was three words: We did it.”
Collegiate sports were shut down in March because of COVID-19. The TCL, which started in late June, was a huge success, drawing more than 100,000 fans.
The Bombers also were a huge success, adding to their dynasty with a second straight title and seventh in the last eight years. The Bombers closed with a six-game winning streak. The Bombers swept the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in the South Division best-of-3 playoffs, then beat the Tulsa Drillers in a one-game championship.
“I think a lot of what led to our success was how quickly [the players] bonded with one another because this season was unlike anything we’ve ever had,” BV Bombers head coach James Dillard said. “These guys from day one instantly bonded and clicked as a team and I think that was a huge factor because anytime you have guys from so many different places it’s tough to get that buy-in from everybody. From day one they bought in. Then when we would add a player later in the season, that player instantly felt like he was part of the team because our guys did a good job making him feel welcome.”
Dillard in his first year was the fourth Bombers coach to win a league title. Southeast Missouri assistant coach Curt Dixon led the Bombers to their first four titles (2013-16). Wharton County Junior College head coach Trey Porras won the ’17 title and Brian Nelson won last year’s title. Nelson was set to return, but was named TCL’s commissioner on June 16. A day later and less than two weeks before the opener, Dillard who had been the pitching coach and associate head coach, was elevated to head coach.
“It was just a tough transition, just because I go from controlling one aspect of the game, now all of a sudden I need to control our pitching, our hitting, our defense,” Dillard said. “That was a little more difficult than probably what it looked like from the outside.”
Dillard, who is also Bryan High’s head baseball coach, was still able to get advice from Nelson, but he also had plenty of TCL experience. Along with being a Bombers’ assistant for two seasons Dillard was the pitching coach for the Denton Outlaws in 2006 when they won the TCL. He was the head coach of the Woodlands Strykers, taking over just after the 2015 all-star break and through the 2016 season when the club disbanded.
Dillard welcomed the challenge of getting the team together in less than two weeks.
“Shoot, we didn’t even know who our assistants were going to be until a week before the season,” Dillard said. “So we put out job ads on the [American Baseball Coaches Association] website and we were fortunate to find two good candidates who came in and did a good job.”
Assistant Boardman Adams and pitching coach Dan Drullinger were hired on June 26 and they immediately took charge, Dillard said.
The Bombers started strong, winning six of eight. They also finished strong after a stretch in which they lost five straight road games.
“I think when you look at the collection of talent it might have been the best Bombers team,” said Geva, adding that it was no disrespect to the 2013 team that Perfect Game named the summer national champion or the ’16 which won 21 straight. “This team was built so incredibly well from game one.”
Because of the coronavirus, teams were able to sign eight players from a school. That was double from previous seasons. The Bombers benefitted from a record eight Texas A&M players on the team along with catcher Taylor Smith, an Aggie signee from Grayson College.
Shortstop Logan Sartori, who hit a home run in Saturday’s victory, was one of seven Bombers who were on last year’s championship team.
“It’s always an amazing feeling to win a championship,” A&M’s Sartori said. “And to win back-to-back titles, and to win for Coach Dillard as a coach, that’s pretty special, too, to do that. And no championship is easy to win, especially this year with TCL adding [six] really good programs to the league. That championship feeling, it’s the best feeling on earth and nothing will beat that.”
The Bombers walked their way to the championship as Tulsa walked 12 batters and hit five batters. Nine of the Bomber runners who reached via a walk or hit batter scored. The Bombers were solid on the mound. Five pitchers combined on a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking only three.
Right-handed starter Trevis Sundgren allowed one hit in four innings, striking out six and walking one. It was the fifth straight quality start by Bombers pitchers as they allowed only one run in 21 innings. They allowed only four hits, striking out 32 and walking nine.
“I think they were finally relaxed,” Dillard said. “Every kid, regardless of the age, needed to kind of get into a rhythm, you know get into that pattern and I think that’s what they were able to do. They knew I was pitching on this day, I need to be ready to go. And then you start working with a catcher you’re comfortable with and the pitching coach is calling the pitches you want and you are all on the same page.”
Texas State’s Sundgren ended 5-0. The Bombers had the TCL’s best reliever in John Cheatwood who had three saves and an 0.00 earned run average in 15 innings with 21 strikeouts and only four walks. Bombers’ infielder Kelby Weyler led the TCL in batting at .361. Six other Bombers batted at least .270.
The Bombers needed all those talented players because the league was so good.
“I think in a couple of years when you look back on this summer and when you look all around the league, you’re going to see a lot of major league picks who played this summer in the Texas Collegiate League,” Dillard said. “I think this was the hardest it’s ever been as far as talent goes.”
The TCL influx of teams and talent was helped with the Cape Cod, Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball and Alaska Leagues being canceled and the Coastal Plain and Northwoods Leagues having limited play.
“Forget the Texas College League, this might have been the best collection of summer college ball in the history of the time,” Geva said.
The 10 teams were loaded with Power Five Conference players, easily the best talent the Bombers have faced in their 14 seasons.
“It was unprecedented, it’s never happened before with all the other leagues not playing,” Geva said. “We had the best talent and it showed. What a tremendous amount of talent across the league.”
That made victory that much sweeter.
“It was an insane difference in talent this year,” Sartori said. “I don’t know if I saw an arm under 88 mph. We were seeing consistently 92-93. I saw a pitcher throwing 99 mph this summer. It was really a good opportunity to face that kind of talent you see in the spring when I played for Texas A&M. And there was a lot more talent offensively. When you’re able to win against those kind of guys, when you’re facing Power 5 Conference pitching every day and you come out on top, it’s definitely a really good feeling and gives you confidence.”
