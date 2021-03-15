WATCH NOW: Texas A&M women’s basketball holds NCAA Tournament selection party

Watch now as the Texas A&M women's basketball team holds an NCAA Tournament selection show party at Reed Arena.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch now as the Texas A&M women's basketball team holds an NCAA Tournament selection show party at Reed Arena.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Texas A&M redshirt senior defensive back Devin Morris announced Wednesday via Twitter he will be stepping away from football to focus on h…
Everyone needs a “Big Al” in their life.
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s loss to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals cost it two spots in this wee…
Monday could be a landmark day for the Texas A&M women’s basketball program. The fourth-ranked Aggies are projected to be a No. 1 seed whe…
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was given a No. 2 seed for the 64-team NCAA women’s basketball tournament. A&M will open the tou…
If there is one change the COVID-19 pandemic has instilled in Texas A&M track and field standout Tyra Gittens, it’s a new attitude.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M junior Tyra Gittens set the record in the women’s pentathlon Thursday at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field …
The College Station girls soccer team ended sixth-ranked Magnolia’s perfect season and in turn kept their hopes alive of winning a ninth distr…
After the coronavirus pandemic prevented March Madness last year, it's back and ready for your brackets — but before you fill them out here are a few things to know.
Twins Jessica and Jacque Adams generated some heat on a windy night at Lady Viking Field, leading the Bryan softball team to a 11-1 run-rule v…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.