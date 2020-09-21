 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, players preview season opener vs. Vanderbilt
Watch now as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players Kellen Mond, Ainias Smith and Buddy Johnson preview this weekend’s opener against Vanderbilt, discuss opt outs and more.

