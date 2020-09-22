 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress, players discuss starting fall practice
Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress and players Bryce Blaum and Bryce Miller discuss the start of fall practice and more.

