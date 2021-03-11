 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Rob Childress, Texas A&M players preview series against Samford
WATCH NOW: Rob Childress, Texas A&M players preview series against Samford

Texas A&M Baseball vs. Xavier

Texas A&M head baseball coach Rob Childress walks back to the dugout after pregame warmups ahead of the final game against Xavier at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

 Eagle photo by Cassie Stricker

Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress and players preview the Aggies' upcoming series against Samford.

