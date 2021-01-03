 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher, Devon Achane and other A&M players discuss Orange Bowl win
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, Orange Bowl MVP Devon Achane, defensive end DeMarvin Leal, linebacker Buddy Johnson, quarterback Kellen Mond and wide receiver Ainais Smith fielded questions from the media after the Aggies' 41-27 win at the Orange Bowl, capping off a 9-1 season.

Texas A&M-North Carolina Orange Bowl

Images from Texas A&M's 41-27 victory over North Carolina in the 2021 Orange Bowl

