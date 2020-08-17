WATCH NOW: Highlights from Texas A&M's first fall football practice

Here's highlights from Texas A&M's first day of fall football practice. Video courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
Here's highlights from Texas A&M's first day of fall football practice. Video courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
The Eagle's 2010s All-Decade High School Football Team
Football season this fall is still in question, but on Tuesday Texas A&M unveiled new uniforms the Aggies will wear whenever they take the…
Bill Patton had a passion for helping students, whether it was coaching, announcing games, collecting tickets or driving a bus. When it came t…
Texas A&M men’s golf coach J.T. Higgins has been named the new head coach at the University of Southern California, USC announced Friday.
Texas A&M football will open the 2020 season against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26 in Kyle Field, the Southeastern Conference released Monday.
Alabama will open up Texas A&M football’s 2020 road slate in the Southeastern Conference’s conference-only schedule, which was released Monday.
NCAA president Mark Emmert voiced a death knell for Division I fall sports championships, other than FBS football, in a video posted on Twitte…
It’s a big Monday for the Texas A&M football team with practice starting and the Southeastern Conference announcing the 2020 schedule.
The Big 12 Conference’s decision to proceed with sports in the fall might have saved a football season, but it has continued the deterioration…
Snook won’t have packed houses this season because of the spread of coronavirus, but the Bluejays finally will have a true home-field advantag…
