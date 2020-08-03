Watch now as former Texas A&M football player Jay Arnold discusses how difficult playing a 10-game, all-SEC football schedule could be for teams such as Texas A&M this fall.
WATCH NOW Former Texas A&M DL Jay Arnold discusses the challenges of playing a 10-game, all-SEC football schedule
